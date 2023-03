A bill that would allow small groups of people on public governing boards to meet and discuss public business privately without notifying the media was passed by the Arkansas House of Representatives on Thursday.

House Bill 1610, filed by Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, passed with 52 votes in favor. Of the other 48 representatives, 22 voted no, 22 did not vote, and four voted "present."

The bill now goes to the Senate.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more details.