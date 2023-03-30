Arkansas Senate committee advances expansive criminal justice bill

A Senate panel on Wednesday passed a wide-ranging criminal justice bill that aims to revamp Arkansas' parole system and would require people convicted of the most violent felonies to serve the entirety of their sentences in prison.

Senate Bill 495 by Sen. Ben Gilmore, R-Crossett, advanced from the Committee on Judiciary on a voice vote with audible dissent from the panel's two Democratic senators, Stephanie Flowers of Pine Bluff and Clarke Tucker of Little Rock. The measure, which would create the "Protect Arkansas Act," moves to the full Senate for consideration.

Along with restructuring the state's parole system, SB495 aims to establish a task force to study Arkansas' high rate of recidivism, launch a mental health pilot program through the state Department of Human Services and increase penalties for certain charges.

The 132-page bill includes sections intended to provide incarcerated parents with greater access to their children and allow the Administrative Office of the Courts to contract attorneys to serve in specialty courts. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the measure as part of a larger criminal justice package during a news conference Monday.

Supporters said the bill is needed to provide stricter sentences for people convicted of serious felonies and provide clarity to juries on how long a person will spend in prison based on their sentence. Opponents said extending prison sentences does little to deter future crime and pointed to Arkansas' already high rate of incarceration.

Gilmore said his bill would bring transparency to sentencing, account for victims of crimes and address recidivism rates.

"This bill, I think, is not the end-all, be-all. It's definitely the start," he said.

Under the bill, 0ffenders found guilty of the most violent felonies including rape and capital murder would have to serve 100% of their sentences. Those convicted of lesser violent felonies such as second-degree murder, battery in the first degree or sexual indecency with a child would serve 85% of their sentence before being eligible for release with supervision.

People convicted of felonies not addressed in the bill could be eligible to serve 50% or 25% of their sentence depending on a seriousness grid or table established by the Arkansas Sentencing Commission and approved by the Arkansas Legislative Council.

Under the state's current system, Gilmore said offenders may serve only one-sixth of their sentence in prison. He noted reduced sentences may prohibit incarcerated people from completing programs in prison intended to aid with their rehabilitation.

Flowers, an attorney, opposed claims that the Parole Board automatically grants parole for incarcerated people.

"I've seen more incidences where people have been denied parole and it's their time for eligibility," she said.

Tucker, another attorney, said time served for several crimes in Arkansas is already longer than in neighboring states. Given that Arkansas has one of the highest violent crime rates in the country, he questioned how lengthening sentences would improve crime rates.

Conner Thompson, an attorney who spoke against the bill, pointed to figures from the Prison Policy Initiative that show Arkansas has the fifth-highest incarceration rate in the nation. Its incarceration rate per capita is higher than "virtually any independent democracy on earth," according to the initiative's website.

Gilmore said his bill would strike a balance between extending prison sentences and preparing incarcerated people for release. To become eligible for early release under the bill, Gilmore said offenders would have to earn credits by participating in programs in prison.

The bill would require the state Board of Corrections to develop rules setting guidelines for the accrual of earned release credits for work practices, job responsibilities, good behavior and involvement in rehabilitative activities.

By requiring people convicted of the most violent crimes to serve 100% of their sentence, Tucker questioned what incentives these offenders would have to participate in rehabilitation programs.

Gilmore said these offenders would be those convicted of "very heinous crimes."

"We assume they are better locked away from our communities," he said.

Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Shue said the bill had received unanimous support from Arkansas' 28 elected prosecuting attorneys. Prosecutors said they appreciated the sentencing transparency the measure would provide juries. Some raised concerns about how the bill would change penalties for certain offenses.

An impact statement prepared by the Arkansas Sentencing Commission on SB495 includes a projection that estimates the bill could result in the state seeing more than $163.8 million in costs over the next 10 years associated with providing additional care to inmates.

Gilmore estimated that the other provisions in the bill could cost close to $10 million.

Osyrus Bolly, who spoke against the bill, asked lawmakers to focus on providing funding for diversion, intervention and prevention to lower crime rates.

With the state prison system already facing a shortage of beds, lawmakers questioned if the bill would lead to further overcrowding.

To allow the state Department of Corrections to prepare for the changes included in the bill, Gilmore said offenders convicted of the most serious violent felonies would be required to serve 100% of their sentences starting Jan. 1. For people convicted of lesser offenses, the new post-release supervision system would go into effect beginning Jan. 1, 2025.

Sanders announced plans Monday to add 3,000 new beds to Arkansas' prison system. During the news conference, Joe Profiri, secretary of the Department of Corrections, said officials expected to add a little less than 400 beds in the coming months between the Division of Correction and the Division of Community Correction.

Gilmore said prison bed expansion falls outside the scope of his bill.

Noting the state already has a shortage of corrections officers, Tucker raised concerns if there would be enough prison staff to oversee the additional inmates.

Gilmore said Sanders had plans to address the shortage of corrections officers but the efforts were not covered by his bill. During the news conference Monday, Sanders said her criminal justice package would include $20 million to bring more officers into the field.