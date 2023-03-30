Arkansas Senate OK’s bill requiring social media companies verify users’ age before granting access

The Arkansas Senate on Wednesday narrowly approved a bill that would require that social media companies verify users' age before giving them access to their site.

With five senators not voting and 11 senators voting present, the Senate voted 18-1 to send Senate Bill 396 by Sen. Tyler Dees, R-Siloam Springs, to the House for further consideration. Eighteen votes are required for approval of the bill in the 35-member Senate.

If enacted into law, the bill would be known as "The Social Media Safety Act." But several senators questioned whether the legislation is a proper role for government.

Dees said "this [bill] is not for involvement for government's sake."

"This is involvement for parents' sake and kids' sake," he said.

Under SB396, social media users younger than 18 would have to seek parental permission to have an account.

The bill would apply to social media companies, which would mean "an online forum that a company makes available for an account holder" in order to create a public profile, establish an account or register as a user for the purpose of interacting socially with other profiles and accounts; upload or create posts of content; view posts or content of other account holders; and to interact with other account holders or users, including establishing mutual connections through request and guidance.

SB396 would require a social media company to use a third party vendor to perform reasonable age verification before allowing access to the company's social media platform. Reasonable age verification methods under the bill include a digitized identification card, government-issued identification or any commercially reasonable age verification method.

A social media platform would be a public or semi-public internet-based service or application that has users in Arkansas and on which a substantial function of the service or application is to connect users to interact socially with each other within the service or application under the bill. A service or application that provides email or direct messaging would not be considered to meet that criteria on the basis of that function alone under the bill.

Under SB396, a social media platform would not include an online service, a website or an application if the predominant or exclusive function is, among others, email, direct messaging consisting of certain messages, photos or videos that are sent between devices by electronic means, and certain streaming services.

A social media platform would not include under the bill companies that are "controlled by a business entity" that has generated less than $100 million in annual gross revenue.

During the news conference announcing her support for the bill March 9, Gov. Sarah Sanders said social media have shown to have a negative effect on children's mental health, singling out Meta, the parent company that owns Facebook and Instagram, in particular.

"While social media can be a great tool and a good resource for a number of things, many kids are simply not prepared for the negative aspects of it," she said.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Tim Griffin and Sanders announced the state has filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms Inc. and two lawsuits against TikTok Inc. and its parent company, ByteDance, alleging violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

The head of safety at Meta said Tuesday in a written statement that the company has developed more than 30 tools to support teens and their families, including tools that allow parents to decide when, and for how long, their teens use Instagram; age verification technology, automatically setting accounts belonging to those younger than 16 to private when they join Instagram; and sending notifications encouraging teens to take regular breaks.

In other action Wednesday, the Senate voted to send the governor a bill that aims to require pornography website operators to verify that users in Arkansas are at least 18 years old before allowing access to their site.

The Senate voted 34-1 to give final approval to Senate Bill 66 by Dees after concurring with a House amendment to the bill.

The bill would require commercial entities to use a reasonable age verification method before allowing users to access a website where more than a third of the material is deemed "harmful to minors."

Verification methods allowed under SB66 include digitized ID cards, a government-issued ID or any commercially reasonable age verification method "that holds an Identity Assurance Level 2."

The bill contains a section that would bar commercial entities or third-party vendors from retaining any identifying information used to verify the age of the user.

Under SB66, material that is harmful to minors is defined as any "material that the average person, applying contemporary community standards, would find, taking the material as a whole and with respect to minors, is designed to appeal to, or is designed to pander to, prurient interest."

The legislation specifically points to "descriptions of actual, simulated, or animated displays or depictions of ... nipple of the female breast, pubic hair, anus, vulva, or genitals; touching, caressing, or fondling of nipples, breasts, buttocks, the anus, or genitals; or sexual intercourse, masturbation, sodomy, bestiality, oral copulation, flagellation, excretory functions, exhibitions of sexual act, or any other sexual act."

SB66 also would apply to material that as a whole lacks serious "literary, artistic, political, and scientific value for minors."

Information for this article was contributed by Will Langhorne of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.