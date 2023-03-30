LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: BBQ and Blues Brunch at Vapors Live in Spa City

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Derek Herndon
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com
6-9 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio
◼️ Willy D's, 322 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons, Pamela Hopkins
BENTON
◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com
6-9 p.m.: Hillestad
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Tooter & Payton
EL DORADO
◼️ MAD House 101, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008; madhouse101.com
8 p.m.: deFrance
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo, 216 W. Van Buren; (479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com
5 p.m.: Los Roscoes
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court, 420 Malvern Ave.; (501) 420-3286
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Ben Byers
◼️ Bourbon in the Bay, 5321 Central Ave.; (501) 520-5522
6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis
◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave.; (501) 701-4544
7-10 pm.: Dean Agus
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club, 223 Front St.; (903) 824-7674
6 p.m.: Piano Man
■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ WXYZ Bar, Aloft Little Rock West, 716 Rahling Road; (501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com
8 p.m.: DJ G-Force
◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com
8 p.m.: Chris Echols ($25-$300)
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Intruders
◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990
2-4 a.m.: Model Village
◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com
7:30-11:45 p.m.: Jettway ($10 advance; $12 day of show)
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com
8:30-11 p.m.: Bit Brigade, with Turquoise Tiger ($15-$108)
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com
6-9 p.m.: Eric Ware Duo
◼️ White Water Tavern
9 p.m.: Lightnin' Malcolm, R.L. Boyce ($10)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Ryan Jackson, Johnny Fritts
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com
9:30 p.m.: Mayday by Midnight ($10)
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123
9 p.m.: Jet 420
JACKSONVILLE
◼️ Jay's Sandbar, 7607 John Harden Drive; (501) 501-2729
8 p.m.-midnight: Lost & Found
CAMDEN
◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com
7 p.m.: Derek Herndon
CONWAY
◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com
8 p.m.: Woody & Sunshine ($5)
◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com
7 p.m.: Buh Jones
◼️ TGI Friday's, 1105 E. Oak St.; (501) 329-8300
7 p.m.: Steve Boyster
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: Joe Mack & Carter Sampson
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com
5:30 p.m.: Ultra Suede ($8)
9 p.m.: Hayes Carll, with Melissa Carper ($25-$27)
FORT SMITH
◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.; (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com
8 p.m.: Kolby Cooper, with Logan Jahnke($20-$25)
◼️ Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St.; (479) 222-6186; templelive.com
8 p.m.: Frank Foster, with Midnight South ($25-$39)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court
6-9 p.m.: Cory & Rob
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com
7:30-11:30 p.m.: The Parker Francis Band (lobby)
◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com
9 p.m.: Mister Lucky
◼️ Bourbon in the Bay, 5321 Central Ave.; (501) 520-5522
6:30-10 p.m.: Brooke Martin
◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub, 1010 Central Ave; (501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com
8 p.m.: Showgirls
◼️ J&S Italian Villa Restaurant & Bar, 4332 Central Ave.; (501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com
6-9 p.m.: Siren's Call
◼️ Maxine's, 700 Central Ave.; (501)321-0909; maxineslive.com
8 p.m.: Shared Walls, Turtle Rush, Wet Lung
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com
4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan
9 p.m-1 a.m.: 8-Track
◼️ Splash Wine Bar
7:30-11 p.m.: Ashley Moris
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com
7-9 p.m.: John Jordan
◼️ Putterz Bar and Grill, 299 Cortez Road; (501) 915-0771
5:30-7:30 p.m.: All Over the Road
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site
7-10 p.m.: Chase Rains
MOUNTAIN HOME
◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewing Co., 601 S. Baker St.; (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com
7 p.m.: Chris Cash
PARAGOULD
◼️ Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St.; (870) 215-2253; CollinsTheatre.com
7 p.m.: The Ultimate Oldies Show
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
8 p.m.: Stevie Ray & the Deacon with the Cold Shot Band
◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar, 3324 N. State Line Ave.; (870) 774-5225
9 p.m.-12:30 a.m.: Alex & Liv
◼️ The Hideout, 311 E. Broad St.; (870) 330-4165
9 p.m.-2 a.m.: DJ Dustyn Priest
◼️ Hopkins Icehouse, 301 E. Third St.; (870) 774-3333; hopkinsicehouse.com
8 p.m.: deFrance
◼️ Whiskey River Country, 310 E. 49th St.; (870) 773-4903; whiskeyrivercountry.com
9:45 p.m.: Locked & Loaded
◼️ The Wild Hare, 221 E. Broad St.; (870) 773-6076
9 p.m.: Hillestad
■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ WXYZ Bar
7:30 p.m.: Cory Fontenot
◼️ The Copper Experience, 2302 S. Arch St.; (501) 590-5316
7 p.m.: Jazz musicians jam session $10-$15
◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com
7 p.m.: The Blind Obedience Tour with Underoath, Periphery and Loathe ($38.75-$133.75)
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com
7:30-9:30 p.m.: Tim Grimm, with Sergio Webb ($15; military $10; students with ID $8; accompanied children 12 and under free)
◼️ Midtown Billiards
11:55 p.m.-4:30 a.m.: Lypstick Hand Grenade
◼️ River Bottom Winery, 13810 Combee Lane (Roland); (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com
3 p.m.: Brick Fields
◼️ White Water Tavern
8 p.m.: Stephanie Smittle, Kami Renee, Alexis Hughes ($10)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Pamela Hopkins, Johnny Fritts
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.: Ed Bowman and the Rock City Players
BENTON
◼️ Retro Rose Records, 113 E. Sevier St.; (501) 430-9222
3-4 p.m.: Underoath (acoustic set; meet and greet)
CABOT
◼️ HardRider Bar & Grill, 6613 John Harden Drive; (501) 241-1151
3 p.m.: Dogtown
4 p.m.: Planning Amber
CADDO VALLEY
◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com
8 p.m.: Joseph Logue Band
CONWAY
◼️ Kings Live Music
8 p.m.: Darren Barry ($5)
◼️ Skinny J's
7 p.m.: Cameron Davis
◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Brass Tacks
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ The Auditorium, 36 S. Main St; (918) 641-4495; tickets.thundertix.com
7:30-10 p.m.: Amy Grant ($55-$75)
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: The Damn Neighbors
FORT SMITH
◼️ The Majestic
7:30 p.m.: Josh Ward, with Sundance Head & Joe Stamm Band ($12-$15)
◼️ Temple Live
8 p.m.: Chris Cagle ($25-$39)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court
6-9 p.m.: Wood N Wind
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)
7:30-11:30 p.m.: The Parker Francis Band (lobby)
◼️ The Big Chill
9-11:55 p.m.: Mister Lucky
◼️ Bourbon in the Bay
6:30-10 p.m.: Brooke Martin
◼️ Maxine's
9 p.m.: Red and the Revelers
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn
4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan
9 p.m-1 a.m.: 8-Track
◼️ Rolando's Restaurante
6 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
◼️ Splash Wine Bar
7:30-9 p.m.: Luke Ferguson
9:30-11 p.m.: Jacob Flores
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
7-10 p.m.: Chad Marshall Band
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
7-10 p.m.: PHED
PARAGOULD
◼️ Collins Theatre
7 p.m.: The Ultimate Oldies Show
PINE BLUFF
◼️ RJ's Sports Grill, 128 S. Main St.; (870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com
7 p.m.: Trey Johnson & Jason Willmon
TEXARKANA
◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar
8 p.m.: Miljenko Matijevic (of Steelheart)
◼️ Hopkins Icehouse
8 p.m.: Joe Buck Yourself ($7 advance; $10 at the door)
◼️ Whiskey River Country
9:45 p.m.: Pines Reunion Band
■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
2:30-5 p.m.: Traditional Irish session
◼️ River Bottom Winery
12-2 p.m.: Don Walker
3 p.m.: Pamela Hopkins
◼️ White Water Tavern
5 p.m.: The Frontier Circus, Joe and The Feels ($10)
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
8 p.m.: Dylan Rogers
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
8 p.m.: Ted Hammig & The Campaign ($8)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub
4-6 p.m.: Beale Street Blues Trio ($10-$250)
7 p.m.: Battle of the Bands: Last Band Standing — Round 1 ($5-$250)
◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine, 1105 Albert Pike Road; (501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Vapors Live, 315 Park Ave.; (501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com
11 a.m.-2 p.m.: BBQ and Blues Brunch: Greg "Big Papa" Binns and Kathy Kidd & Friends (Meal tickets, $28.48)
■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Hall
7:30 p.m.: Hawthorne Heights & Armor for Sleep ($25-$100)
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Wanderoo Lodge
6 p.m.: Sprungbilly
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
8 p.m.: Caitlin Rose ($10-$15)
■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Hall
8 p.m.: Young Nudy ($20-$45)
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jason Campbell
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Susan Erwin Prowse
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Leta Joyner
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
8:30 p.m.: Spafford ($20-$25)
■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ WXYZ Bar
7:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
◼️ Rev Room
8:30-11:45 p.m.: Spafford ($20 advance; $25 day of show)
◼️ Jazz in the Park, River Market Pavilion — East, 400 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 320-3503
6-8 p.m.: SynRG
◼️ White Water Tavern
7 p.m.: Knoll, God Is War, B.L.A.S.T. ($12)
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ Morano's
6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields
MORRILTON
◼️ Yesterday's Restaurant, 1502 Oak St.; (501) 354-8821
6-8 p.m.: Kordsmeier
PINE BLUFF
◼️ RJ's Sports Grill
8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam
■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■
◼️ Odesza, with TOKiMONSTA and QRTR & OLAN, performs Oct. 6 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, $39.50-$129.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Walmart AMP box office, by calling (479) 443-5600 or by going to amptickets.com.
◼️ Smashing Pumpkins, with Interpol and Rival Sons, perform Aug. 16 at the Walmart AMP, and tickets, $45-$150, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
