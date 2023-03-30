LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: BBQ and Blues Brunch at Vapors Live in Spa City





■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Derek Herndon

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com

6-9 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio

◼️ Willy D's, 322 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons, Pamela Hopkins

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Hillestad

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Tooter & Payton

EL DORADO

◼️ MAD House 101, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008; madhouse101.com

8 p.m.: deFrance

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo, 216 W. Van Buren; (479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

5 p.m.: Los Roscoes

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court, 420 Malvern Ave.; (501) 420-3286

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Ben Byers

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay, 5321 Central Ave.; (501) 520-5522

6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave.; (501) 701-4544

7-10 pm.: Dean Agus

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club, 223 Front St.; (903) 824-7674

6 p.m.: Piano Man

■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ WXYZ Bar, Aloft Little Rock West, 716 Rahling Road; (501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com

8 p.m.: DJ G-Force

◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com

8 p.m.: Chris Echols ($25-$300)

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Intruders

◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990

2-4 a.m.: Model Village

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

7:30-11:45 p.m.: Jettway ($10 advance; $12 day of show)

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8:30-11 p.m.: Bit Brigade, with Turquoise Tiger ($15-$108)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com

6-9 p.m.: Eric Ware Duo

◼️ White Water Tavern

9 p.m.: Lightnin' Malcolm, R.L. Boyce ($10)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Ryan Jackson, Johnny Fritts

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9:30 p.m.: Mayday by Midnight ($10)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123

9 p.m.: Jet 420

JACKSONVILLE

◼️ Jay's Sandbar, 7607 John Harden Drive; (501) 501-2729

8 p.m.-midnight: Lost & Found

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Derek Herndon

CONWAY

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: Woody & Sunshine ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7 p.m.: Buh Jones

◼️ TGI Friday's, 1105 E. Oak St.; (501) 329-8300

7 p.m.: Steve Boyster

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Joe Mack & Carter Sampson

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

5:30 p.m.: Ultra Suede ($8)

9 p.m.: Hayes Carll, with Melissa Carper ($25-$27)

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.; (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

8 p.m.: Kolby Cooper, with Logan Jahnke($20-$25)

◼️ Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St.; (479) 222-6186; templelive.com

8 p.m.: Frank Foster, with Midnight South ($25-$39)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court

6-9 p.m.: Cory & Rob

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30-11:30 p.m.: The Parker Francis Band (lobby)

◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.: Mister Lucky

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay, 5321 Central Ave.; (501) 520-5522

6:30-10 p.m.: Brooke Martin

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub, 1010 Central Ave; (501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com

8 p.m.: Showgirls

◼️ J&S Italian Villa Restaurant & Bar, 4332 Central Ave.; (501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6-9 p.m.: Siren's Call

◼️ Maxine's, 700 Central Ave.; (501)321-0909; maxineslive.com

8 p.m.: Shared Walls, Turtle Rush, Wet Lung

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

9 p.m-1 a.m.: 8-Track

◼️ Splash Wine Bar

7:30-11 p.m.: Ashley Moris

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: John Jordan

◼️ Putterz Bar and Grill, 299 Cortez Road; (501) 915-0771

5:30-7:30 p.m.: All Over the Road

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: Chase Rains

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewing Co., 601 S. Baker St.; (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Chris Cash

PARAGOULD

◼️ Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St.; (870) 215-2253; CollinsTheatre.com

7 p.m.: The Ultimate Oldies Show

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Stevie Ray & the Deacon with the Cold Shot Band

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar, 3324 N. State Line Ave.; (870) 774-5225

9 p.m.-12:30 a.m.: Alex & Liv

◼️ The Hideout, 311 E. Broad St.; (870) 330-4165

9 p.m.-2 a.m.: DJ Dustyn Priest

◼️ Hopkins Icehouse, 301 E. Third St.; (870) 774-3333; hopkinsicehouse.com

8 p.m.: deFrance

◼️ Whiskey River Country, 310 E. 49th St.; (870) 773-4903; whiskeyrivercountry.com

9:45 p.m.: Locked & Loaded

◼️ The Wild Hare, 221 E. Broad St.; (870) 773-6076

9 p.m.: Hillestad

■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ WXYZ Bar

7:30 p.m.: Cory Fontenot

◼️ The Copper Experience, 2302 S. Arch St.; (501) 590-5316

7 p.m.: Jazz musicians jam session $10-$15

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

7 p.m.: The Blind Obedience Tour with Underoath, Periphery and Loathe ($38.75-$133.75)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7:30-9:30 p.m.: Tim Grimm, with Sergio Webb ($15; military $10; students with ID $8; accompanied children 12 and under free)

◼️ Midtown Billiards

11:55 p.m.-4:30 a.m.: Lypstick Hand Grenade

◼️ River Bottom Winery, 13810 Combee Lane (Roland); (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

3 p.m.: Brick Fields

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Stephanie Smittle, Kami Renee, Alexis Hughes ($10)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Pamela Hopkins, Johnny Fritts

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.: Ed Bowman and the Rock City Players

BENTON

◼️ Retro Rose Records, 113 E. Sevier St.; (501) 430-9222

3-4 p.m.: Underoath (acoustic set; meet and greet)

CABOT

◼️ HardRider Bar & Grill, 6613 John Harden Drive; (501) 241-1151

3 p.m.: Dogtown

4 p.m.: Planning Amber

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Joseph Logue Band

CONWAY

◼️ Kings Live Music

8 p.m.: Darren Barry ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's

7 p.m.: Cameron Davis

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Brass Tacks

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ The Auditorium, 36 S. Main St; (918) 641-4495; tickets.thundertix.com

7:30-10 p.m.: Amy Grant ($55-$75)

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: The Damn Neighbors

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic

7:30 p.m.: Josh Ward, with Sundance Head & Joe Stamm Band ($12-$15)

◼️ Temple Live

8 p.m.: Chris Cagle ($25-$39)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court

6-9 p.m.: Wood N Wind

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

7:30-11:30 p.m.: The Parker Francis Band (lobby)

◼️ The Big Chill

9-11:55 p.m.: Mister Lucky

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

6:30-10 p.m.: Brooke Martin

◼️ Maxine's

9 p.m.: Red and the Revelers

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

9 p.m-1 a.m.: 8-Track

◼️ Rolando's Restaurante

6 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Splash Wine Bar

7:30-9 p.m.: Luke Ferguson

9:30-11 p.m.: Jacob Flores

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Chad Marshall Band

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: PHED

PARAGOULD

◼️ Collins Theatre

7 p.m.: The Ultimate Oldies Show

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ's Sports Grill, 128 S. Main St.; (870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com

7 p.m.: Trey Johnson & Jason Willmon

TEXARKANA

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar

8 p.m.: Miljenko Matijevic (of Steelheart)

◼️ Hopkins Icehouse

8 p.m.: Joe Buck Yourself ($7 advance; $10 at the door)

◼️ Whiskey River Country

9:45 p.m.: Pines Reunion Band

■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30-5 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ River Bottom Winery

12-2 p.m.: Don Walker

3 p.m.: Pamela Hopkins

◼️ White Water Tavern

5 p.m.: The Frontier Circus, Joe and The Feels ($10)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

8 p.m.: Dylan Rogers

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8 p.m.: Ted Hammig & The Campaign ($8)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub

4-6 p.m.: Beale Street Blues Trio ($10-$250)

7 p.m.: Battle of the Bands: Last Band Standing — Round 1 ($5-$250)

◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine, 1105 Albert Pike Road; (501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Vapors Live, 315 Park Ave.; (501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: BBQ and Blues Brunch: Greg "Big Papa" Binns and Kathy Kidd & Friends (Meal tickets, $28.48)

■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall

7:30 p.m.: Hawthorne Heights & Armor for Sleep ($25-$100)

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Wanderoo Lodge

6 p.m.: Sprungbilly

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8 p.m.: Caitlin Rose ($10-$15)

■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall

8 p.m.: Young Nudy ($20-$45)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jason Campbell

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Susan Erwin Prowse

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Leta Joyner

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8:30 p.m.: Spafford ($20-$25)

■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ WXYZ Bar

7:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Rev Room

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Spafford ($20 advance; $25 day of show)

◼️ Jazz in the Park, River Market Pavilion — East, 400 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 320-3503

6-8 p.m.: SynRG

◼️ White Water Tavern

7 p.m.: Knoll, God Is War, B.L.A.S.T. ($12)

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Morano's

6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields

MORRILTON

◼️ Yesterday's Restaurant, 1502 Oak St.; (501) 354-8821

6-8 p.m.: Kordsmeier

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ's Sports Grill

8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam

■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■

◼️ Odesza, with TOKiMONSTA and QRTR & OLAN, performs Oct. 6 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, $39.50-$129.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Walmart AMP box office, by calling (479) 443-5600 or by going to amptickets.com.

◼️ Smashing Pumpkins, with Interpol and Rival Sons, perform Aug. 16 at the Walmart AMP, and tickets, $45-$150, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com



