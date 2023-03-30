Benton County will host spring tree giveaway April 29

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County will host its spring tree giveaway April 29.

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Benton County Bogle Building, 1204 S.W. 14th St. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County University of Arkansas Extension Office will host the giveaway, according to a county news release.

The giveaway is for residents who live in unincorporated parts of Benton County. Residents are limited to one tree per household, according to the release.

Trees must be reserved in advance. Reserve a tree here: https://bentoncountyar.gov/tree-giveaway/