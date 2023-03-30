RESTAURANT TRANSITIONS: Boil takeout is now open in storefront; Magnolia Skillet sets ‘Broadway’ opening

The Boil, now called The Boil 777, has made a successful transition from a food truck into its storefront operation at 300 River Market Ave., Suite J, Little Rock. Shrimp and crab boils in a choice of garlic butter, lemon pepper or Cajun hot (or a mixture thereof) in four levels of "heat" with corn on the cob, sausage and red-jacket potatoes for two (or more) diners are at the center of the menu, which also includes rice, ramen and Alfredo pasta bowls; tacos, loaded nachos and loaded potatoes; soups, salads and "sammiches." Although there is some rough-and-ready seating, the operation is primarily aimed at takeout orders. Hours are noon-10 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. (501) 353-2750; facebook.com/TheBoilSeafood.

A banner outside the Magnolia Skillet, at 613 E. Broadway, just off the Broadway exit off Interstate 30, North Little Rock, informs passersby that the restaurant will have its long-awaited grand opening, Monday for "Civil Services & First Responders," and to the public Tuesday. We have no more details than that; we got no answer when we called the phone number on the building, (501) 414-8457, so we don't have a menu, hours or even a confirmation that it is the same place that closed in late 2019 or early 2020 at 5231 E. Broadway — which, by the way, was the home for 99 years of the White Pig Inn. However, the logo is the same, and so are the slogans: "A Taste of Mississippi" and "Made by Family, Cooked With Love." The building started out as a KFC, became a hybrid KFC/Long John Silver's, then housed a number of fried-food restaurants, most recently an outlet of the almost omnipresent Sharks chain.

Another update on Red Bowl Noodle & Dim Sum, in the Galleria shopping center, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, most recently the former location of Homer's West: The Mighty Rib food blog flashed a dim and fuzzy dim-sum menu on Facebook, so you can apparently count on the restaurant serving many familiar items. A couple, including beef stomach in sha cha sauce, appear to be new to the market. We're now told to expect opening in early April, possibly as early as next week. We're also pretty sure now it's part of a chain/franchise operation. The hours will be 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday-Sunday (the earlier weekend opening hour is because dim sum is usually served for lunch or brunch and is popular, particularly among Asian customers, on weekends). Chi's, which served dim sum for years, first at its now defunct original Little Rock restaurant at West Markham Street and Shackleford Road and subsequently at its Chinese Cuisine location at 17200 Chenal Parkway, served from a menu during the week and from carts on the weekend. (And, as we have reported, it's the same chef running Red Bowl.) The phone number is (501) 319-7755.

And speaking of Asian restaurants, two outlets of the KPOT chain, serving primarily Korean barbecue and hot pot items, are coming soon, one to 4317 Warden Road, North Little Rock (which has previously housed outlets of Old Chicago and Newk's), and one to 2312 E. Parker Road in Jonesboro. No timeline yet on either. The website, thekpot.com, explains: "KPOT is a unique, hands-on all-you-can-eat dining experience that merges traditional Asian Hot Pot with Korean BBQ flavors — but modernized with a full bar and a nightlife-like atmosphere. Come join our cultural revolution!"

And the watch is on for the pending openings, likely sooner rather than later, of the Whataburger at 17100 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, and the Taco Bell on the same lot.

Information on Easter brunch options is starting to filter in:

◼️ At Oceans at Arthur's, 16100 Chenal Parkway, Easter Brunch, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. April 9, will feature cocktail shrimp, deviled eggs, Oceans sushi and Arthur's Caesar salad; for breakfast, eggs Benedict, scrambled eggs, bacon, assorted biscuits with gravy and mini-muffins; a carving station with beef tenderloin in a mushroom demi-glace; roasted leg of lamb, chicken piccata and salmon with dill cream sauce; desserts; and "kids table" options. Cost: $75, $25 kids 2-11. Make reservations by calling (501) 821-1828 or visit oceansatarthurs.com.

◼️ And Bonefish Grill — the two Arkansas outlets are in the Pleasant Ridge Town Center, 11525 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, and at 3201 Market St., Rogers — is opening its doors one hour earlier, at 10 a.m., on Easter Sunday, serving its recently instituted brunch until 3 p.m. bonefishgrill.com.

Look for a new Waffle House, reportedly coming to 750 Hogan Lane, Conway. No timeline.

And Morrilton Mayor Allen Lipsmeyer recently posted to his Facebook page (facebook.com/allen.lipsmeyer) that he's expecting his city to acquire a Whole Hog Cafe: "Whole Hog in Conway is opening a second location where the Whistle Stop was located. They have been looking for the right opportunity for several years. ... They plan to open by June 1." Google lists the Whistle Stop Landing Bar & Grill, 100 West Broadway St., as closed permanently.

And CARTI hosts its first-ever progressive wine and food fundraiser, CARTI Salute!, 6-8 p.m. April 20 at CARTI Cancer Center, 8901 CARTI Way, Little Rock. It'll feature wines from different regions of the world, curated by Moon Distributors of Arkansas, and small plates from 42 bar and table, Cache, Cheers, Ciao Baci, Kemuri, Oceans at Arthur's, Red Oak Steakhouse at Saracen Casino Resort, Samantha's Tap Room & Wood Grill, Petit & Keet, The Hope Bistro at CARTI and The Oyster Bar. Tickets are $100 general admission. $250 for patrons (includes access to the Patron Cellar Party before the event, a special gift, parking access and your name listed in the program). Proceeds support CARTI's Patient Assistance Program, which provides support services, including transportation and lodging assistance and financial, emotional and nutritional counseling. Visit carti.ejoinme.org/salute2023; for more information, call (501) 660-7616 or email cartifoundation@carti.com.

