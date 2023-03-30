The calendar of public events of the 94th General Assembly for today, Day 81, of the 2023 regular session. The legislative calendar is at www.arkleg.state.ar.us/Calendars/Meetings.
COMMITTEES
8 a.m. Joint Budget Committee-Special Language, Room B, MAC
9 a.m. Joint Budget Committee, Room A, MAC
9:30 a.m. State Agencies and Governmental Affairs-Senate, OSC
9:30 a.m. Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee-House, Room 130
10 a.m. Judiciary Committee-House, Room 149
10 a.m. Revenue and Taxation-House, Room 151
10 a.m. Insurance and Commerce-Senate, Room 171
10 a.m. City, County and Local Affairs Committee-Senate, Room 272
10 a.m. Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development-Senate, Room 309
10 a.m. Public Transportation-House, Room B, MAC
11 a.m. Transportation, Technology and Legislative Affairs-Senate, Room 207
11:15 a.m. Revenue and Tax-Senate, Room A, MAC
Noon House Rules, Room B, MAC
10 minutes upon adjournment Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee-House, Room 130
Upon adjournment of Joint Budget Education Committee-House, Room 138
10 minutes upon adjournment Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee-Senate, Room 272
SENATE
1 p.m. Senate convenes, Senate chamber.
HOUSE
1:30 p.m. House convenes, House chamber.