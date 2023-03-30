Canadian ‘mopes’ to Classic title

Jeff Gustafson set a new milestone and debunked a myth Sunday while winning the Bassmaster Classic on the Tennessee River at Knoxville, Tenn.

Gustafson, of Kenora, Ontario, is the first Canadian to win the Classic, the championship event for the various Bassmaster circuits. He won the tournament by catching only smallmouth bass. Except on a few select waters, anglers have long considered smallmouth bass to be bonus fish that could not win tournaments on their own.

He also won despite not catching limits of bass all three days of competition. Gustafson weighed in only two fish at the end of the championship round Sunday. Their combined weight was a mere 6 pounds, 12 ounces. That's a 3-6 average. Those are exceptional smallmouth bass, but fishing against the world's best anglers, 6-12 usually isn't enough to win.

Fortunately for Gustafson, his rivals struggled to get bites, as well. Gustafson said he didn't panic. He trusted the technique that kept him in the lead for the entire tournament. His perseverance was worth $300,000 and the most coveted title in professional bass fishing.

"It's sort of sinking in," Gustafson said while driving back home with his wife Shelby and some friends. "Somebody called earlier and said, 'You won the Classic!' It doesn't feel real yet. It was an amazing weekend, a real roller coaster."

Gustafson also won the tournament with a technique that's unheard of in the South. It's called "moping." It involves dangling a small jig in front of fish waiting for a bite. It's an ice fishing technique that requires precise lure control and patience.

"It was hard," Gustafson said. "I didn't have a backup plan. That was a good thing. It kept me doing what I was doing."

Gustafson "moped" his way to a 4-pound, 4-ounce lead over former Bassmaster champion John Cox on the first day. He increased his lead over Cox to 5-12 on the second day. A limit of fish would have given Gustafson a runaway victory, but the fishing shut down on Championship Sunday.

"There were fish on all of the places I stopped," Gustafson said. "I was working fish all day. There were 50 to 70 bass inches from my bait, but they would not bite. It wasn't like they were totally gone and I was just sitting around with nothing there."

Two smallmouth bass on Championship Sunday pushed Gustafson's final weight to 42-7. Cox fell out of contention. Bryan Schmitt made a strong charge at the end, but fell short at 40-14. A difference of 1 pound, 9 ounces was worth $250,000.

Gustafson, 40, has qualified for the Classic in four of his five years competing in the Bassmaster Elite Series. He also fished for six years in the FLW Tour, which is now the Major League Fishing Pro Tour. He said that it takes unconventional thinking and unconventional tactics to win tournaments like the Classic.

"You've almost got to do something different, something off the wall to win any of these tournaments anymore," Gustafson said. "I can't just go throw moving baits down the bank and beat these guys. I have to do something different and fish for big ones."

Gustafson said that his last visit to the Tennessee River convinced him he could win a big tournament there targeting only smallmouths. An 18-inch minimum size limit on smallmouths made it harder, but it also weeded out some competition.

"I had to throw back a bunch 17-inchers over the course of the weekend," Gustafson said. "That was especially hard Sunday, but that probably deterred a few more people from focusing on them [smallmouths] too much."

Gustafson said he caught all his fish on a 4-inch Z-Man Jerk Shad-Z in smelt color on a 3/8-ounce Smeltinator jig head with a 1/0 hook. He fished it straight down, presenting it to fish he saw on a Humminbird MEGALive forward facing sonar. Most of his bites were at 26-30 feet, he said.

He used a G. Loomis NRX+872 rod. It is 7-feet, 3-inches long with a medium action. His reel was a Shimano Stella 3000. His line was 10-pound PowerPro tipped with 10-pound Shimano Mastiff leader. His knot was a San Diego Jam.

His cap advertised Lund, a popular boat brand in the north country. That's a wide departure from the usual lineup of bass boat logos that usually grace the Bassmaster Classic champion's crown. It demonstrates that bass fishing is not exclusively a United States province anymore.