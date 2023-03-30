Carin Schoppmeyer: April benefits raise money for Single Parents, Saving Grace, Girl Scouts and more

March

Ozark Trivia Night

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History

30 6:30 p.m. -- The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History will play host to an Ozark Trivia Night. "Calling all history nerds, buffs, and people with both useful and useless information," organizers say. Dustin Seaton will serve as quiz master at the benefit that will feature prizes for first-, second- and third-places and best themed table; snacks; raffles; and locally crafted beer, wine and cider. Participants may register as individuals or teams of up to six members. Costumes and table decorations are encouraged to win the prize for best themed table. Registration for individuals is $15, $90 for team registration. Information: (479) 750-8165, shilohmuseum.org/ozark-trivia/ or shilohmuseum.org.

Big Paws Block Party

Big Paws of the Ozarks

31 6-10 p.m. -- Big Paws of the Ozarks and Boston Mountain Brewing Company are joining together to hold the inaugural Big Paws Block Party.

"Swing by and enjoy craft beer, cocktails and food truck cuisine for a good cause. We'll also have some party games and a silent auction," organizers say.

Admission is free, but donations are encouraged "to help us raise funds to continue to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome dogs in our community." Register for tickets at eventbrite.com/e/big-paws-block-party.

Youth of the Year Gala ON PURPOSE

Boys & Girls Club of Benton County

31 6-10 p.m. -- The Boys & Girls Club of Benton County will celebrate the Youth of the Year and other outstanding club members at the Youth of the Year Gala ON PURPOSE at Metroplex Event Center in Rogers. Organizers say: "We will have dinner, drinks, live and silent auctions, live music and a chance to hear from our 2023 Youth of the Year, Kayleigh."

Charles Redfield, chief merchandising officer for Walmart, will serve as event chairman, and honorary co-hosts will be Julie Barber, executive vice president, general merchandise, Walmart, and Alain Nzigamasabo, senior vice president general merchandise manager grocery and beverages at Sam's Club. Tickets are $175, and tables for eight are available for $1,400.

Information: (479) 273-7187 or bgcbentoncounty.org/yoy

APRIL

Pet Stampede

Circle of Life Hospice

1-30 -- The third annual Pet Stampede benefits the Circle of Life's Pet Peace of Mind program. Organizers say: "Pet Peace of Mind enriches the quality of life for our hospice patients and the pets they love by helping with veterinary bills, grooming, food, medications, necessary surgeries, and the transition to a loving family when needed.

"This fun walk will take place during the month of April from the comfort of your own home. Take a walk with your pet any time and anywhere you want. There is no limit on how long or far to walk: enjoy the time with your family and pets."

Registration is $35 and includes an event T-shirt and bandana. To register through April 30, visit runsignup.com/Race/AR/NorthwestArkansas/CircleofLifePetStampede. Information: (479) 750-6632, info@nwacircleoflife.com or nwacircleoflife.com.

Distinguished Scholars Brunch

Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas

1 9:30-11:30 a.m. -- The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas Distinguished Scholars Brunch will be held at the Fayetteville Public Library. Organizers say: "Scholarships will be awarded to 76 exemplary recipients in the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas (SPSFNWA) program. The families and businesses who established the scholarships will be recognized and provided this special opportunity to become acquainted with their recipient. Scholarship recipients are selected based upon the criteria set by the family or business. All recipients are low-income, single parents who are pursuing higher education as a pathway out of poverty for their families." Information: (479) 254-8550, steven@spsfnwa.org or spsfnwa.org.

Red Shoe Soiree

Ronald McDonald House

14 7-11 p.m. -- The ninth annual Northwest Arkansas Red Shoe Soiree benefit for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkoma will be held at Heroncrest in Springdale. Danyelle Musselman is the special guest host of the evening, which will include raffles, cocktails, dinner, silent auction and Disco-centric Afterparty, organizers say. Tickets are $100, and sponsorships are available. A VIP reception for an additional $50 ticket will feature a specialty cocktail hour and meet-and-greet with Danyelle Musselman. Information: (479) 756-5600, nwaredshoesoiree.com or rmhcofarkoma.org/events/red-shoe-soiree/.

UnGala

Scott Family Amazeum

21 6 p.m. -- The Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville will play host to the UnGala "FUNraiser." Organizers say: "Join us for a night of drinks, play, and one-of-a-kind experiences, all for a good cause. From hands-on maker activities like screen printing, an all-you-can-eat food truck buffet, and 24-volt racers, it's sure to be a night of excitement and unforgettable memories."

Proceeds from the UnGala support access to Amazeum programs and activities, as well as making it possible for one in five guests to experience the museum for free or at a reduced cost.

Tickets for general admission are $125 for the "play clothes" attire event or $175 for VIP access beginning at 5 p.m. Information: (479) 696-9280 or amazeum.org.

Plant a Seed Soiree

Northwest Arkansas Community College Foundation

21 6 p.m. -- The Northwest Arkansas Community College Foundation "Plant a Seed" benefit will be held on the NWACC Bentonville campus. The evening will include cocktails in the garden, a seated dinner, auction and entertainment. Tickets are $150. Sponsorships are available. Information: (479) 619-4184 or nwaccfoundation.org/plantaseed.

Heroes Gala

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance

22 5-11 p.m. -- The Heroes Gala to benefit Sheep Dog Impact Assistance will be at the Rogers Convention Center. The evening will feature dinner, dancing, silent auction and remarks by Stu Roland, combat veteran and owner of Stu's Clean Cookin.' Coffey Anderson will be the musical guest. David Guggina, Walmart executive vice president of supply chain, will serve as honorary chairman of the event. A VIP reception will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets for general admission to the black tie event are $150, and VIP tickets are an additional $100. Military and first responders are encouraged to wear dress uniforms. Information: (740) 502-7475, rsmith@sheepdogia.org or jlingo@sheepdogia.org.

Osage Park After Dark

Peel Compton Foundation

22 6 p.m. -- The Osage Park After Dark benefit will begin with dinner at Louise at Thaden Field in Bentonville. The dinner will feature a signature cocktail and panel discussion by Osage Park developers and local conservation experts.

Organizers say: "Celebrate Earth Day at Osage Park and experience the wetlands like never before. Osage Park After Dark is a fun, new event that gives adults a night off to see this unique ecosystem come alive after dark."

After dinner and discussion, guests will visit the park to "head to interactive stations that bring you up close and personal with the wetlands. Your ticket purchase supports free wetland education programs for our community." Tickets are sold out. Waitlist registration is available at peelcompton.org/events/opad-ticket. Information: (479) 254-3870 or info@peelcompton.org.

Butterflies & Blooms

Saving Grace

27 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. -- The Butterflies and Blooms benefit luncheon will be at the Rogers Convention Center. "Your generous giving during our Butterflies & Blooms Luncheon opens the door for 'Grace' to receive shelter, food, and clothing in the safe, Christ-centered environment of Saving Grace," organizers say.

The nonprofit organization is 100 percent privately supported through donations and grants, with no federal funding. Proceeds from the luncheon comprise approximately one-third of the group's annual budget. Admission is free, but guests will have an opportunity to make a donation. Information: (479) 636-1133 or savinggracenwa.org.

Camp 479

Girl Scouts -- Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas

28 7-10 p.m. -- The inaugural Camp 479 fundraiser to benefit Girl Scouts across the Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas region will be held at the Barn at the Springs in Springdale.

"Gather your 'troop' of friends, learn new skills, and earn badges – just like a Girl Scout," organizers say. Proceeds from the event will help provide financial assistance for girls and adults, training for leaders, and support the local Girl Scout camp property, Camp NOARK in Huntsville.

Honorary chair for the event is Andrea Albright, executive vice president global sourcing at Walmart, and event co-chairs are Vinima Shekhar, vice president wellness merchandising at Walmart, and Will McDonald, vice president DMM Beverages at Walmart.

Tickets are $125, and sponsorships are available. Information: (800) 632-6894, funddevelopment@girlscoutsdiamonds.org or bit.ly/Camp479.

Best Night of the Year 2023

Good Samaritan Clinic

28 7-11 p.m. -- The Good Samaritan Clinic will celebrate its 20th anniversary "with a party that you won't want to miss," organizers say.

The Best Night of the Year will be held at Kay Rodgers Park Expo Center in Fort Smith. "Dance the night away to your favorite country songs from our special guests The Frontmen. Tim Rushlow (formerly of Little Texas), Larry Stewart (of Restless Heart) & Richie McDonald (formerly of Lonestar) have joined forces to form a one-of-a-kind supergroup performing their greatest hits. They are three dynamic voices with 30 No. 1 hits; together they have sold 30 million records." The benefit will also include food, drinks and live and silent auctions.

Proceeds will help support the Good Samaritan Clinic's mission of providing healthcare to the uninsured and underserved in the community. Suggested attire is "boots and jeans and even some bling." Tickets are $100, and sponsorships are available. Information: (479) 783-0233 or goodsamaritanfs.com.

Bass Tournament

Pagnozzi Parker Charities

29 7 a.m. -- The 11th annual Big Bass Tournament to benefit Pagnozzi Parker Charities will take place on Beaver Lake with weigh-in at Prairie Creek. This year's tournament will be in memory of John Randall. Hourly prizes plus overall big bass include first place, $5,000 and second place, $1,000. Don't forget about the youth division!

Information: (479) 443-2550 or pagnozziparker.org.

Purple Stride 5K

Arkansas -- Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

29 7:30-11 a.m. -- Purple Stride to End Pancreatic Cancer to benefit Arkansas -- Pancreatic Cancer Action Network will be held at Pinnacle Promenade in Rogers. Registration is free. Information: Deirdre Dixon, dtdixon67@gmail.com.

Feast With the Beasts

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge

29 3:30-8 p.m. -- Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge will celebrate 31 years of rescue with the Feast With the Beasts benefit at the refuge in Eureka Springs.

The fundraiser will begin with happy hour with bar and appetizers from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Discovery Area Pavilion with a special tram tour at 4 p.m. Dinner will begin at 6 p.m. under the pavilion and include bar and appetizers, folk music from Brick Fields, live and silent auctions and a "short 'Rescue to Refuge' video with never seen footage of the animals you helped save." Tickets are $175.

Information: (479) 253-5841 or turpentinecreek.org

Sunshine Gala

Sunshine School and Development Center

29 6 p.m. -- The Sunshine School and Development Center will hold its Sunshine Gala at The Ledger in Bentonville. The benefit will feature live and silent auctions, live entertainment, dinner and drinks.

Venessa Yates, Walmart vice president Merchandising Strategy; Will McDonald, Walmart vice-president DMM Beverages; and Seth Malley, Walmart vice-president DMM Candy & Impulse, are the 2023 gala honorary chairmen.

Tickets for the "country chic" attire event are $250.

Information: (479) 636-3190.

Evening in Paris Gala

Fort Smith Regional Art Museum

29 6-11 p.m. -- The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum will celebrate its 75th anniversary with the Evening in Paris Gala at the Arkansas College of Health Education Research Institute & Wellness Center.

"Together we'll enjoy French cuisine, French champagne and libations, Parisian street musicians, can-can dancers and more, all in a Paris cafe setting," organizers say. Proceeds will go toward museum exhibitions and art classes that are free to the public. Tickets are $100 and available at fsram.org/gala2023. Information: (479) 784-2787 or fsram.org.

Pixie, a Fluffy English Mastiff, competing for best couch potato and best drooler, looks on, Sunday, September 11, 2022 during a dog show at the Bentonville Brewing Company in Bentonville. The Bentonville Brewing Company hosted the first annual Big Paws of the Ozarks Rescue Dog All Stars Dog Show, a community event to celebrate all of the rescue dogs in the community that were adopted and those who chose to adopt. The event was free for anyone to register who has adopted a dog. The event included several judged categories including best drooler, best under bite and best wiggle butt to name a few. Prizes were provided by Rope Hounds, Three Dog Bakery and Walmart Pets. "We just really want to bring awareness to all of the amazing dogs you can find in our community. Shelters and rescues are overflowing so it's more important than ever to adopt. Visit nwaonline.com/220912Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Emily Medlock of Bentonville (from left) and Melissa Heitmann of Boulder, Colo. walk their dogs, Friday, January 22, 2022 along the Art Trail in Bentonville. Medlock is showing her friend some of the Check out nwaonline.com/210123Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Harper Pugh (center) assembles pipes in the Nickelodeon Play Lab, Monday, February 6, 2023 at the Amazeum in Bentonville. Central Park Elementary School students visited the Amazeum for an "un-field trip" for a self guided experience where they explored the dynamics of pushing and pulling through the museum's exhibits. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



NWA Democrat-Gazette/JASON IVESTER Daniel basks in the sun in his enclosure Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs. Daniel was one of the 28 big cats rescued last year from a failing zoo in Colorado. Daniel's right eye was surgically removed after he had been attacked by a Tiger, officials believe.

