Raven’s Nest Food Pantry at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will be open April 8 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be given away on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification, according to a news release.

ACO plans fish fry fundraisers

Arkansas Community Organizations will have fish fry fundraisers at the NTPFC Church, 2106 E. Sixth Ave. Friday’s event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Saturday, the fish fry will be from noon to 2 p.m. The price for the dinners is $12 each, according to a news release. Details: Arkansas Community Organizations, (870) 536-6300.

Pleasant View sets fundraiser

Pleasant View Ministries, 1117 N. Palm St., will host a fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. This rummage sale will take place on the parking lot of the church. The hosts are the PVM Mission Society and the House of Naomi, according to a news release. Details: Mattie Hollien Allen, (719) 360-1523.

St. John giving away food

St John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will provide food boxes to those in need April 8 from 9 a.m. until all food has been distributed. State ID’s are required to receive one box per family. Pickup will be in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks, according to a news release.

The church’s Soul Food for the Mind, Body, and Spirit Feeding Ministry is the sponsor. To support this effort, financial support may be mailed to St John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W. Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or sent electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff. To volunteer, Pearl Matlock by email at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net. The Rev. Chestine Sims Jr. is the pastor.

Women’s fellowship sets swap, shop

The women’s fellowship of First Christian Church at Stuttgart invites the public to the Spring Swap and Shop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 15. The event will be held in the church fellowship hall, according to a news release.

People may shop or sell/swap their wares. For sellers/swappers: Tables will be available on a first come basis by calling Beth Earlywine at (870) 830-1876 by 5 p.m. April 12. Sellers/swappers will be responsible for set up, clean up and making changes on sales, and pricing items. No items will be allowed to remain in sales area after 1 p.m. Acceptable items include magazines, hand tools, power tools, sports gear, small appliances, kitchen items, picture frames, ceramics, glassware, small toys, duck and deer calls, jewelry, crafts, books, fishing gear, musical instruments, games, office supplies, sewing notions, exercise equipment, luggage, records, holiday décor, and items capable of table display. Baked goods will be allowed on a prewrapped and labeled basis.

For details, contact any member of the Christian Women’s Fellowship.



