Crashes kill four people on roadways

Four people were killed and four more injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads early Sunday and on Tuesday evening, according to preliminary fatality reports from law enforcement.

Juanita Greene, 39, of North Little Rock died around 1:20 a.m. Sunday after she was struck by a 1992 Ford Ranger while walking across Asher Avenue, near Madison Street, in Little Rock, according to a report by Little Rock police.

Greene died of her injuries at an area hospital, according to additional information from police. The driver of the Ranger submitted a urine sample for a toxicology screening, but no charges had been filed as of Wednesday evening.

Michael Groves, 48, of Cabot was killed around 5:46 p.m. Tuesday when the 1992 Ford F-150 he was driving west on Arkansas 89 near Tadpole Road in rural Pulaski County ran off the road and hit a tree, ejecting Groves, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Jabrea Conway, 24, of Prescott and a male minor, who was not named, were killed about 6:33 p.m. Tuesday when the 2017 Kia Optima they were passengers in was struck by a 2015 Ford Mustang going the opposite direction on Interstate 30 close to mile marker 2, near Texarkana, according to a report from state police.

Conway was pronounced dead at the scene and the boy was declared deceased at a Texarkana hospital. The wreck also injured the driver of the Mustang, 44-year-old Richard Lopez of San Antonio, the driver of the Optima, 28-year-old Takyah Latin of Hope, and two additional passengers in the Optima -- Jaquala Flowers, 28, of Hope and a second unnamed minor.

Police investigating each of the wrecks reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.