Defense calls Proud Boys informer

WASHINGTON -- An FBI informant who marched to the U.S. Capitol with fellow Proud Boys members on Jan. 6 testified on Wednesday that he didn't know of any plans for the far-right extremist group to invade the building and didn't think they inspired the violence that day.

The informant, who identified himself in court only as "Aaron," was a defense witness at the trial of former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants charged with seditious conspiracy in what prosecutors said was a plot to keep Donald Trump in the White House after the 2020 presidential election.

The informant was communicating with his FBI handler as the mob of Trump supporters swarmed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, writing in a text message that police barriers were down and the crowd was almost at the building. He also told his handler that the Proud Boys "did not do it, nor inspire."

"The crowd did as a herd mentality. Not organized," he wrote. The handler's response was redacted from a screenshot that a defense attorney showed to jurors.

A prosecutor later suggested that the informant sent that text only after it became clear that he and other members could be in serious trouble. The prosecutor also suggested that the informant wasn't a mere observer to the riot, showing video that captured him helping another Proud Boy use a podium to block a security gate from closing.

The presence of government informants in the far-right group has repeatedly come up in the lengthy trial, as defense lawyers seek to undermine prosecutors' claim that the Proud Boys plotted to attack the Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's electoral victory.

"Aaron," who was allowed to withhold a last name when he testified, is one of several Proud Boys associates who were informants before or after the Jan. 6 attack. He is the first to testify at the trial, one of the most important to emerge from the Justice Department's widespread investigation of the Capitol riot.

Revelations about the informants have raised fresh questions about intelligence failures before the riot. A U.S. Senate report examining security failures surrounding the riot found that law enforcement had intelligence leading up to Jan. 6 that some Trump supporters were threatening violence and planning a siege to stop the certification of Biden's victory.

The informant, however, who joined the Proud Boys in 2019, said he wasn't a group leader and didn't know Tarrio or any of the other leaders on trial. He was not in any of the Telegram chats the Proud Boys leaders on trial are accused of using to plot in the days leading up to Jan. 6.

Law enforcement routinely uses informants in criminal investigations, but their methods and identities can be closely guarded secrets. Federal authorities haven't publicly released much information about their use of informants in the far-right group.

On cross-examination, prosecutor Conor Mulroe showed videos of the informant near Proud Boys members Ethan Nordean and Joseph Biggs among rioters who breached police lines. In one video, the informant is seen pumping a fist. Asked why he didn't try to de-escalate the situation, the informant said he couldn't believe the mob would storm past police officers guarding the building.

"At that point, it was almost a circus before things got serious," he said.

The trial was briefly disrupted last week when prosecutors told defense attorneys that another person the defense had wanted to put on the witness stand secretly worked as a government informant for two years after the Jan. 6 attack.

Prosecutors said that person, who didn't officially become an informant until after months after the riot, was never told to gather information about the defendants or their lawyers and the FBI ended its relationship with her this past January after it learned she might testify.

Tarrio's lawyers ultimately decided not to put her on the witness stand after the judge said attorneys couldn't ask about her relationship with the FBI because it's not relevant to the trial.

Information for this article was contributed by Alanna Durkin Richer of The Associated Press.

FILE - Rioters wave flags on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. Federal prosecutors are employing an unusual strategy to prove leaders of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group orchestrated a violent plot to keep President Joe Biden out of the White House, even though some of the defendants didn't carry out the violence themselves. AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

