Full inquiry vowed in Mexican fire

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has vowed that his government will thoroughly investigate a fire that killed at least 38 migrants at a detention center in this border city.

Security video circulating on social media appeared to show staffers making no effort to help desperate detainees who remained locked behind bars Monday night as smoke billowed and flames spread. One detainee kicks the bars in an apparent attempt to force the door open.

“There is no intention to cover up what happened, no intention to protect anyone,” Lopez Obrador told reporters Wednesday at his daily news conference in Mexico City. “In our government we don’t permit violation of human rights or impunity.”