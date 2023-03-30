FYI Calendar: World premiere continues at Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers

Today

Artist Demo -- Wren of Talisman Hall, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

The Sounds of Spring -- With Marc Paine, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6 p.m. Thursdays & Fridays, Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

An Evening of Spanish Music – With Pedro Rubio, clarinet, and Ana Benavides, piano, 7 p.m., First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville. Free. fupc.org.

"Cinderella" -- Part of the World Ballet Series, 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $31.50-$91.50. fortsmithconventioncenter.org; worldballetseries.com.

"Sanctuary City" -- A boy, a girl and a quest for home, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through April 9, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

"Survival of the Unfit" -- A world premiere of a dramedy by Oren Safdie, 8 p.m. March 30-31 and April 1; 2 p.m. April 2, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $25-$50. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Friday

Friends of the Library Book Sale -- 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 31; 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 1, Bentonville Public Library. Free admission. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Vintage Market Days -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 31 & April 1; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 2, Benton County Fairgrounds, 7640 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville. $10 all three days; $5 Sunday only; children 12 and younger free. vintagemarketdays.com.

BPL in the Community -- Beaver Tales & pop-up library, 10:30-11 a.m., Osage Park Pavilion in Bentonville. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Gallery Conversation -- Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz, 1 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art Trail Tour -- 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Undone" -- An evening of dance presented by Novel Dance Company, 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery in Bentonville. $34. noveldanceco.com or stubs.net/event/5073/undone.

Saturday

Spring Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show -- 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 1 & 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 2, Siloam Springs Community Building in downtown Siloam Springs. $3. Email delanec3@earthlink.net.

Volunteer Tax Assistance -- 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Super Saturday -- The Scott Davis Comedy Magic Show, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

RPM Spinners -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Sew Simple -- Table Runner, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Pop-Up Museum -- "Animals" with the University of Arkansas Museum, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Big Happy -- A Momentary Utopia with Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Get tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Workshop -- Creating Murals with Alan Rodriguez with Razo Studios, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

An Evening of Ballet -- Presented by NWA Conservatory of Classical Ballet & NWA Ballet Theatre, 2 & 7 p.m., Arend Arts Center in Bentonville. $20. nwaballet.com/auroras-wedding.

In Concert -- Shore & Cockram, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Sunday

Sunday Music -- Woven, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

