Grand Prairie puts on Draft Day for seniors

STUTTGART -- It was Draft Day in the Grand Prairie Wednesday morning, but not for a superstar athlete looking to turn pro.

This particular draft is a new style of career event designed to strategically match employers with high school seniors. Held at the Grand Prairie Center, Be Pro Be Proud partnered up with the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce to bring the event to the area with Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders as the keynote speaker, catering to the future generation of southeast Arkansas.

"Almost exactly a year ago, we at the Chamber were holding meetings with our local businesses and industries about what their most dire needs were in their businesses," said Bethany Hildebrand, Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce CEO. "We were coming out of covid, finally getting back to a new normal, and realizing that the workforce would forever be changed. The answer was the same for every business. They needed good employees. They needed workers who would come to work, strive to do their best and also see the career opportunities available to them."

Hildebrand said she was scrolling on Facebook and saw a video about Draft Day in Jonesboro shared by Andrew Parker.

"I was immediately intrigued and wanted to know more. I knew we had to bring this to Stuttgart," she said. "I called Andrew and simply said, 'I need to know how we can bring Draft Day to Stuttgart. Our industries need this.' Andrew would return my call the following day once the Draft Day event in Jonesboro was over, and so the conversations began about the event we are about to embark on today."

Students from Central High School in Helena-West Helena, Brinkley High School, Lee High School in Marianna, Stuttgart High School, Watson Chapel High School, Warren High School and White Hall High School filled the auditorium appearing excited and nervous at the same time as many would interview with employers with a chance to get hired on the spot.

To prepare for Draft Day, seniors from the area high schools completed an aptitude and interest assessment through their campuses. From there they attended a resume and interview workshop through Be Pro Be Proud, which prepared them for the on-site interviews.

Jacob Maddox, a senior at Stuttgart, had interviews lined up with several employers.

"I am most interested in the electrical field because I've always been around it because of my dad," said Maddox, adding he was using Draft Day to network. "My dad would wire up stuff in the house and I would help him wire up shops and boats."

Leo Adams, another Stuttgart senior, said he was undecided on what he wanted to do but appreciated the event giving an opportunity to weigh his options.

Career Coach Sherrick Withers said many students don't choose the college route or the military, opting for trade or technical school or joining the workforce.

"Draft Day will give the students the experience to go into the trade technical route or the workforce to see the opportunities for local businesses," she said. "They can be unaware of the different businesses that we have and this allows them to interview, get the experience and learn how to resume build so they can further their life after high school."

Warren senior James Warner was sure of what he wanted to do. Standing over 6 feet tall with a solid build, Warner said he would look into truck driving for two reasons: "I'm a big guy and it's perfect for my height and I can make some good money."

Employer representatives included AP Fabrications; Arkansas Electric Cooperatives; Central Moloney Inc.; Dassault Falcon Jet; Doggett Freightliner; Greenway Equipment; James A. Rogers Excavating Inc.; Maverick Transportation LLC; Nucor Steel Arkansas; Nucor-Yamato Steel; Producers Rice Mill Inc.; Riceland Foods Inc.; Ritter Communications; and Union Pacific Railroad.

Sanders joined the business leaders as she encouraged the students while they prepared for their interviews, giving her own accounts of mishaps as a high school senior.

"Right now is a moment where you get to decide what path you get to go down. You get to sit down with some of the CEOs and leaders in business for our state. It puts you on a pathway to success," she said. "These are not just some of the leaders in your community, but leaders in our state, leaders in our country for what they do. You have an opportunity to go into these careers, go into this workforce and be successful."

Sanders said in the past two years she has had the chance to meet with big and small business owners who all said they couldn't find nearly enough skilled workers in Arkansas. Thanking Be Pro Be Proud, Sanders added she couldn't wait for the students to discover the great jobs available in Arkansas.

"I think one of the things that we have to remember is, it doesn't matter how you start, it doesn't matter what hiccups you have along the way, you get to decide how that story ends," she said. "Participating and engaging in this program and what you're going to have in front of you today allows you to write your own story."

Be Pro Be Proud is sponsored nationally by the Society for Human Resource Management Foundation. The Grand Prairie event is the third stop in its series.

Presented and sponsored by Riceland Foods, participating employers were able to secure a future employee for their company.

"Arkansas is home to so many incredible companies in need of students to help them grow and be successful," said Hildebrand. "We hope many of the students with us today leave with a new path for your future to be excited about. We can't wait to see how far you go. Take in every moment and seize the opportunity before you."

The event was also made possible by the University of Arkansas System, the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce/Associated Industries of Arkansas, the AIA Foundation and the Stuttgart School District.

Stuttgart High School senior Carrington Thomas instructs Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders during a truck driving stimulation training at Be Pro Be Proud Draft Day on Wednesday in Stuttgart. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)

