House OKs two bills that would prevent small schools from forced consolidation

The Arkansas House approved a pair of bills Wednesday to prevent small schools from being forced to consolidate.

The House approved Senate Bill 262 by Sen. John Payton, R-Wilburn, which would no longer require the Arkansas Department of Education to consolidate school districts with fewer than 350 students.

Payton told members of the House Education Committee on Tuesday that many smaller school districts are worried about being forced to consolidate because of the expansion of school choice under Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' LEARNS Act.

"My district is riddled with empty schoolhouses where it was closed because they had less than 350 students," Payton said Tuesday. "And many of those schools were academically and fiscally sound when they were closed."

On Wednesday, The House approved the bill on a 95-0 vote and it moves to Sanders for action. A state law, approved by the General Assembly in 2004, requires school districts with fewer than 350 students to be consolidated into another district.

Then-Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sanders' father, let the 2004 school consolidation bill become law without his signature, saying he preferred that consolidated school districts have up to 500 students. The bill was meant as a cost-saving measure for many school districts that had their enrollment dip, mostly in rural areas, because of population decline.

At the time, lawmakers said the bill would consolidate 58 of the state's 308 school districts by July 1, 2004. There are 259 school districts in the state, according to the Department of Education.

A 2015 law passed by the lawmakers allows school districts with fewer than 350 students but are not in financial or academic distress to apply for a waiver from the Department of Education to avoid consolidation.

The House also approved House Bill 1504 on Wednesday, which sponsor Rep. Mark McElroy, R-Tillar, said would protect the Marvell-Elaine School District from consolidation. McElroy said the school district is in threat of being consolidated into another district. In December, the Arkansas Board of Education denied a waiver for the school district to avoid consolidation after enrollment dipped to 302 students.

Marvell-Elaine is classified as a level 5 school district, meaning it is in need of intensive support.

Because of population decline in the Arkansas Delta, school districts there are seeing enrollment dips. The Marvell and Elaine school districts, formerly separate, had already been combined thanks to the state's school consolidation law, McElroy said.

The bill would allow school districts to avoid state-mandated consolidation if they are classified as a Level 5 district, and if consolidation would mean a student would have to take a bus ride of more than 40 miles to get to the new school district. Instead of consolidation, the state would fire the superintendent and take direct control of the school district until conditions change.

If the Marvell-Elaine School District were to close, students would likely be transferred to the Brinkley or Marianna school districts, meaning bus rides of up to 60 miles each way for some students, McElroy said.

"When you start consolidating schools, you know, it gets further and further for the kids because it's further and further between the school districts," McElroy said. "Don't ask those children to do something you wouldn't want your grandkid or kid to do, and sit on a school bus for 60 miles plus."

Instead, schools that fit those criteria would go under state control and fire the superintendent rather than close the school, according to the bill. The House approved the bill 98-0, sending it to the Senate for further consideration.

McElroy told fellow lawmakers Sanders' education overhaul could potentially help turn around the Marvell-Elaine School District.

"All I'm asking you is give [them] a chance," McElroy said.