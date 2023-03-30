Fatosh Ibrahim, 35, was sentenced to three months in a Swedish prison for posting photos of herself with "severed heads impaled on the fence" of a Raqqa roundabout, placed there by Islamic State group militants, according to the Goteborg District Court.

Lamont Bagby, Democratic state delegate of Virginia, with 89% of the votes returned, was projected to defeat Republican Stephen Imholt in a special election for the Richmond-based state Senate seat vacated by recently-elected U.S. Rep. Jennifer McClellan.

Angela Rucker, 39, in a verbal dispute while holding a sign in support of former President Donald Trump, was arrested in front of a Manhattan courthouse for threatening a mother with a knife, said Lucien Chalfen, spokesman for the New York State Office of Court Administration.

Pope Francis canceled several public appearances ahead of Holy Week because the pontiff was hospitalized for "a respiratory infection (covid-19 infection excluded) that will require some days of medical therapy," spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

Sheldon Herrington Jr., 22, of Grenada, Miss., was indicted on a capital murder charge in the death of a college student who disappeared last July and whose body has not been found, police said.

Katarina Rusin, a police spokesperson in southern Sweden, said investigators were called in to probe a powdered substance found in letters sent to several county boards "to check it more closely with the emergency services."

Juan Laws, 24, was being held without bond in the shooting of two Huntsville, Ala., police officers, killing one and critically injuring another, as well as a woman who was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, records show.

Robby Mills, Republican state senator of Kentucky, said he supported overriding Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of a bill banning gender-affirming care for minors because of his belief that "puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, when administered to youth under 18 for the purpose of altering their appearance, is dangerous for the health of that child."

Mary Carmack-Altwies, New Mexico's district attorney overseeing the shooting criminal prosecutions of Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, said in a statement she appointed special prosecutors in the case.