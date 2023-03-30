Leadership PB class spends day on tours

For its March session, the 2023 Leadership Pine Bluff Class participants learned more about "Culture, Tourism & Recreation" in Jefferson County, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter.

The group began the day with community leader Classie Green, who the Chamber likes to call the Energizer Bunny, with an upbeat tour of the Arkansas Entertainers Hall of Fame located in the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Their next stop was Grider Field at Pine Bluff Regional Airport. An overview was given by manager Doug Hale followed by lunch at the Grider Airport Restaurant.

The group headed back to downtown Pine Bluff for a visit of the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas and the ARTSpace on Main, one of the newest facilities of the arts center.

The final stop was a walk across the street to the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library, where many classmates inquired about new library cards.

Leadership Pine Bluff Class is a program of the Chamber. The presenting sponsor is Saracen Casino Resort.