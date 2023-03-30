Where the shame lies

The editorial defending George W. Bush and condemning Saddam Hussein on the 20th anniversary of the invasion of Iraq ("Lied us into war") misses the point.

OK, Saddam lied about his WMD capabilities. But don't gloss over two basic questions: Are we supposed to use our blood and treasure to invade and remake the homes of lying dictators? Shouldn't we have a good plan for what happens if we do?

It's the aftermath of a questionable invasion that brings shame to our country, not who lied to whom.

BRENT BOYD

Fayetteville

What does it prevent?

Just suppose: I am a 12-year-old girl that lives in the Heights. I like to read spy novels. I get a weekly allowance from my parents. I go to the public library to check out the James Bond spy novel "Goldfinger" by Ian Fleming. The librarian does not allow me to check it out (as Senate Bill 81 would allow the library clerk to be arrested/prosecuted). It contains "sexual excitement" listed in the new law. I get on my bike and go to the bookstore on R Street and buy the book.

So what did SB81 prevent?

Just suppose the Legislature will next attempt to prosecute the employees of Barnes and Noble. This law should not be concerned with public libraries. Parents are responsible for children in public places. Prosecuting public employees, as with SB81, is a bad idea.

BJ SCOTT

Little Rock

Protecting children

In this current Arkansas legislative session, those representing us have expressed interest in protecting children. Thus, they have spent weeks passing bills to save children from drag queens, restroom/pronoun choice, and librarians.

Surely, in the remaining weeks of the session, they will turn their attention to actual safety and well-being of children. They will pass sensible gun-safety laws.

Here are a few that would be easy and a good start: Require child safety locks. Move the age to legally purchase to 21. Pass a red-flag law.

Statistically, our state ranks eighth in child death by firearms. That does not account for children traumatized by gun violence in their neighborhood or home.

Turning schools into fortresses or arming teachers does not protect children. Common-sense gun reform is supported by the vast majority of gun owners.

Arkansas elected officials say they want to protect children. Prove it!

BARBARA RANEY

North Little Rock