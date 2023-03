The husband of a woman found fatally shot in her Little Rock home on Monday is wanted on a capital murder charge in her death, police said Wednesday.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Danny Brown, 37, of Little Rock in the slaying of Edwina Brown, 36, police said.

Edwina Brown was found shot inside her home at 4704 Fairlee Drive by officers responding to a shooting around 4 p.m. Monday. She died of her wounds at an area hospital.