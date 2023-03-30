Man fatally shot in Little Rock; teen arrested on murder charge

A man died of a gunshot wound in Little Rock on Thursday, and police have arrested a teenager on a murder charge, authorities said.

Maddison Poindexter, 18, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Alfrisco Davis, 32, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Officers had responded to what was reported as an accidental shooting at around 9:38 a.m. at 813 Valmar St., about a block south of Interstate 630 between the South Pine Street and South Woodrow Street exits.

However, police at the scene had doubts that the shooting was accidental and contacted homicide detectives, who arrested Poindexter after questioning, police said.

Police had not provided any further information on the shooting as of Thursday afternoon, and it was not clear Thursday what the relationship between Davis and Poindexter was.