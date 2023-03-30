Markets show slight gain as fears over banks ease

Stocks rallied Wednesday as Wall Street shakes off some fear over the banking system that dominated trading earlier this month.

The S&P 500 rose 1.4% for its fourth gain in the past five days, putting the benchmark index on track to close what's been a tumultuous month with a modest gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1%, while the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.8%.

The major indexes followed similar gains in markets abroad. That's despite the month being dominated by worries about banks and whether the financial industry is cracking under the pressure of higher interest rates by the Federal Reserve to cool inflation.

Forceful actions by regulators recently have helped to calm some worries about banks. By Wednesday, a measure of fear among stock investors on Wall Street fell roughly to where it was March 8. That was the day before Silicon Valley Bank's customers suddenly yanked out $42 billion in a panicked dash. On March 10, Silicon Valley collapsed, becoming the second-largest U.S. bank failure in history and sparking harsher scrutiny of banks around the world.

"I think the market has been very much focused on a set of extremes, like what we saw in the covid period, where it was either: The sky is falling, or everything is euphoric," said Zach Hill, head of portfolio management at Horizon Investments.

While Hill doesn't think fears about banks are completely gone, he says now "we're in much more of a middle ground environment, in terms of the economy and in terms of rate hikes flowing through to economic activity."

Among the big actions taken globally by regulators was a government-brokered takeover by one Swiss banking giant of another. In that deal, UBS said Wednesday it's bringing back former CEO Sergio Ermotti to help it absorb troubled rival Credit Suisse. Ermotti led the bank through its turnaround after the 2008 financial crisis.

UBS Group AG stock in Switzerland rose 3.7%. Other big banks across the continent also strengthened, which helped Swiss indexes to rise 1% or more.

On Wall Street, nearly all of the financial stocks in the S&P 500 rose, and some of the banks that have been hit hardest in recent weeks rose sharply. That's namely First Republic Bank, which jumped 5.6%, and PacWest Bancorp., which gained 5.1%.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. announced the sale of much of Silicon Valley Bank's assets at the start of the week. Regulators earlier this month also announced programs to help banks more easily raise cash. That, plus an implicit promise U.S. officials appear to have made about protecting depositors at other banks, is expected to help support the industry, analysts say.

Easing fears about the banking system have helped steady Treasury yields in the bond market after some historic-sized moves earlier this month.

The two-year Treasury yield, which tends to moves on expectations for the Fed and has been particularly unsettled, ticked up to 4.09% from 4.08% late Tuesday. Earlier this month, it went from more than 5% to less than 3.80%, which is a significant move.

The path ahead for the Fed and other central banks has become much more difficult because of the banking industry's struggles. Typically the still-high inflation seen around the world would call for even higher interest rates. But that risks more pressure on banks, which are expected to pull back on lending and squeeze the economy if borrowing costs continue to rise.

Traders are largely betting the Fed will have to cut rates as soon as this summer, something that can act like steroids for markets. That's helped larger tech companies and other high-growth stocks, which are seen as some of the biggest beneficiaries of lower rates.

While gains for tech stocks, which dominate the top of the S&P 500, have helped buoy that index, smaller stocks are still down sharply for the month, as are financial stocks.

The Fed has hinted it sees one more rate increase before holding rates steady through the year. Many professionals on Wall Street take the Fed at its word, saying rate cuts will come more quickly only if the economy is in serious trouble.

In trading Wednesday, Lululemon Athletica Inc. jumped 12.7% after the athletic apparel company reported stronger profit and revenue than expected for its latest quarter.

Micron Technology Inc. rose 7.2% even though the chipmaker reported a bigger loss and weaker revenue than expected. Analysts said they were expecting a rough quarter ahead for the company but see some signs of optimism on the horizon as bloated inventories in the industry appear to be working down.

All told, the S&P 500 rose 56.54 points to 4,027.81. The Dow rose 323.35 points to 32,717.60, and the Nasdaq added 210.16 to 11,926.24.

Information for this article was contributed by Joe McDonald and Matt Ott of The Associated Press.