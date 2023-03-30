Mills Middle School, High School in lockdown after two phone threats

Jessica Duff, a spokesperson for the school district, told KATV there were two separate threats delivered via phone.

The first came at 9:30 a.m. to the Mills Middle's front office. The second came around 10:12 a.m. and both schools were then put on lockdown.

As of noon, the schools were still on lockdown.

11:41 a.m.: Authorities are investigating a threat that sent Mills Middle and Mills High Schools in Little Rock into lockdown Thursday morning after the threat was received via phone call at the front office.

The Pulaski County Special School District reported the lock down via social media at 10:28 a.m., saying the threat came about 10 minutes earlier.

The district requested that "No one should come to the school" and that police forces were on their way. At 11: 03 a.m., the districted tweeted the schools were "still on lockdown" and that "Students and staff are safe."

A Pulaski County sheriff's office spokesperson confirmed it had units on the scene, in addition to officers from the Arkansas State Police.

The spokesperson didn't say what the nature of the threat was, but that the schools were "well protected" and there wasn't an active threat on campus.

The spokesperson said the threat came from off campus and deputies were investigating the source.