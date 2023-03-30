Missing Conway girl found safe in Florida

Missing Conway teen Tanvi Marupally was found alive and safe Wednesday in Tampa, Fla., according to a Facebook post from the Conway Police Department.

Marupally, 15, was last seen on Jan. 17 heading north on Davis Street in Conway.

The post shared by the department said Marupally was found thanks to a tip received from a Tampa resident through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Reward for information on the teen's whereabouts and safe return home was increased to $25,000 Sunday, up from the $5,000 before.

"Her parents have been notified and we are currently working with the Tampa Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service to bring her back to Conway," police said. "A special thanks to the community and the involved agencies for helping bring Tanvi home."

"When a child is missing, there is no such thing as somebody else's child," Conway resident and local organizer Jenny Wallace said. "[She] belongs to all of us, and it's going to take all of us to bring her home. Someone knows where she is, and we desperately need them to come forward. We are hopeful the reward will motivate someone to provide important information."

Members of the community gathered Sunday to plant an AU-Rosa plum tree in the Faulkner County Library community garden to celebrate Marupally turning 15 on Friday.

About 100 people crowded the celebration as many filled the seats and lined the walls of a room in the library. The leading private investigator on the case, Kandis Studdard, also shared during the celebration a letter from Marupally's mother.

The first line of the letter read: "Dear Conway family, we would like to sincerely thank everyone who has stood with us during this difficult time."

Her letter then went on to thank a list of people and businesses for their ongoing help and support in searching for her daughter.

Organizers shared a clip of Marupally presenting an "about me" assignment for class in which she spoke about what is most important to her.

In the video -- which was taken Jan. 17, the last day Marupally was seen -- she highlighted her love for her family, reading, traveling and learning.