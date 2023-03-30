



Christian singer Lauren Daigle postponed an album preview concert set Monday in Nashville, Tenn., to instead host a prayer vigil hours after a private elementary school in the city was the site of a mass shooting. "Today's shooting is truly heartbreaking for our Nashville community and all of those affected," the singer wrote on Instagram. "To those in the local Nashville area, if you need a safe place to come pray, mourn, and be with your community, please join us. The doors are open for all. Same location. Same time." Daigle pushed the Marathon Music Works concert, which was meant to promote her self-titled album, to next Wednesday. The vigil took place after a 28-year-old former student at the Covenant School killed three 9-year-old children and three adult staff members.

Administrators at a Wisconsin elementary school stopped a first-grade class from performing a Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton duet promoting LGBTQ acceptance because the song "could be perceived as controversial." Students at Heyer Elementary School in Waukesha had prepared a rendition of "Rainbowland" for their spring concert, but school officials struck the song from the lineup last week. Parents in the district say the decision was made because the song encourages LGBTQ acceptance and references rainbows. Superintendent James Sebert confirmed to Fox6 that administrators had removed "Rainbowland" from the first-grade concert because it might not be "appropriate for the age and maturity level of the students." He also cited a school board policy against raising controversial issues in classrooms. First-grade teacher Melissa Tempel said she chose the song because its message seemed universal and sweet. "My students were just devastated. They really liked this song and we had already begun singing it," Tempel said Monday. Parents have been angered by the song's removal, Tempel said. But she was more concerned about what district policies against expressing LGBTQ support meant for students. "These confusing messages about rainbows are ultimately creating a culture that seems unsafe towards queer people," she said.





Lauren Daigle arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)







Miley Cyrus attends the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 collection is modeled on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)





