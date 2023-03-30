Berkshire's stake in Occidental hits 23%

OMAHA, Neb. -- Billionaire Warren Buffett's company bought more than $200 million worth of Occidental Petroleum's shares over the past week, giving it control of 23.6% of the oil producer's stock.

Berkshire Hathaway disclosed its latest purchases of 3.67 million shares in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Monday. Berkshire has been steadily buying Occidental shares since February 2022 when the price dipped below $60 apiece.

Occidental shares gained more than 3% Tuesday after Berkshire's purchase was revealed, but fell slightly Wednesday to close at $62.09.

Berkshire now owns nearly $13 billion worth of Occidental's common shares outright. It also holds $10 billion worth of preferred Occidental shares that pay an $800 million annual dividend and warrants to buy another 83.9 million shares at $59.62 each. Berkshire picked up those warrants and preferred shares in 2019 for helping finance Occidental's acquisition of Anadarko.

Buffett doesn't routinely comment on Berkshire's stock purchases. He didn't immediately respond to questions about the investment. Regulators gave Berkshire approval last summer to buy up to half of Occidental's shares.

Apple to introducenew headgear

Apple plans to unveil a new headset in June, the first major new product since its smartwatch debuted eight years ago.

The company scheduled its annual Worldwide Developers Conference from Monday, June 5 to Friday, June 9. It typically uses the first day of the conference to discuss its next-generation platforms and operating systems. This year's conference will be held as an "all-day experience" at headquarters in Cupertino, Calif.

"WWDC23 is going to be our biggest and most exciting yet," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of developer relations.

The headset is likely to be dubbed the Reality One or Reality Pro. Apple will also showcase the accompanying xrOS operating system and a way for developers to write apps.

The announcement of the conference on Apple's website features artwork depicting the Apple Park campus, but it doesn't hint at the coming headset.

State index finishes day with small gain

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 748.22, up 0.43.

"Equities opened higher and rallied through the day on the absence of negative news in the banking sector as investors added risk with the information technology and real estate sectors leading the S&P 500 Index," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.