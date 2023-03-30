NFL scouts watch budding prospects





FAYETTEVILLE -- A larger-than-normal contingent of NFL scouts populated the University of Arkansas Pro Day on Wednesday, and for good reason.

Linebacker Drew Sanders was the standout attraction for the 24 NFL clubs and more than 30 team personnel on hand at the Walker Pavilion.

But the NFL personnel also got to put eyes on a pair of intriguing wide receiver prospects in Matt Landers and Jadon Haselwood, standout offensive linemen in Ricky Stromberg and Dalton Wagner and eight other former Razorbacks from last season's team and before.

Sanders, the 6-5, 235-pounder who declared for the NFL Draft as a junior after one season at Arkansas, attended the NFL Scouting Combine early this month, but he did not run or work out there.

Projected by many as a first-round pick, Sanders said he was OK with his work Wednesday.

"It went all right," he said. "Going through drills, I got stuck on a couple of things. But other than that, it was pretty solid I'd say."

Other Razorbacks participating from last year's team were defensive linemen Dorian Gerald and Terry Hampton, defensive back Latavious Brini and kicker Jake Bates, while older former Hogs Bijhon Jackson, Tyson Morris and Jordan Silver also took part. Linebacker Bumper Pool, the school's all-time tackles leader, was on hand to talk to scouts and said he has almost fully recovered from surgery on both of his hips.

Sanders and Brini went through position drills with scouts for the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. Sanders showed solid hip turn and explosion, and he caught every ball from current Hogs quarterback Kade Renfro that hit his hands.

"That was pretty important, just to show my dropping capabilities, that I can move in space," Sanders said.

Sanders really showed out on the vertical jump, where his explosion produced a jump of 37 inches. His first jump was good, and his second jump was one notch higher, but he used the wrong hand on the touch, so he was asked to do a third. His third was his best. His broad jump was 9 feet, 10 inches.

"I felt pretty good on that," Sanders said of his final vertical jump. "Broad I didn't do so hot, but I felt good on the vertical."

After his lengthy session on pass coverage work, the Giants scout leading the drills encouraged Sanders, saying, "Nice job man. Really nice job."

Sanders has been working out at home in Denton, Texas, with help from his parents, Mitch and Shelly.

"My nutritionist is my mom. My dad is my strength coach," Sanders said. "It's kind of a whole family deal out there."

Sanders, who started his career at Alabama as an edge player, said he's still learning after just one season as a college middle linebacker.

He said the feedback from scouts has reflected "Really just a lack of experience at the position. So, I mean, you kind of have some experience issues there, where it's just like reading something."

The scouts also got an early look at rising senior quarterback KJ Jefferson, who threw passes to Haselwood, Landers and Morris, who wrapped up his career in 2021. Current Arkansas quarterbacks Cade Fortin, Jacolby Criswell and Malachi Singleton also threw to the prospects.

Landers, who ran the 40-yard dash at the combine in 4.37 seconds, went through some drill work and a pass-catching session Wednesday. He commented on his strong 40 time in Indianapolis.

"I just went out there, ran fast," Landers said. "You know, I work hard to run fast, so hopefully it helped my stock."

Haselwood said he was much more pleased with his work at the Walker Pavilion than his 40-yard dash at the combine in Indianapolis.

"Today was very smooth for me," Haselwood said. "Obviously with the 40, I was disappointed at the combine and I came in today and improved a lot. So I'm very happy with what I did today."

Haselwood ran a 4.47 on his second 40 on Wednesday.

Wagner, who played six seasons at Arkansas, said his pevious back injury checked out 100% while at the combine and that he had a big day Wednesday.

"Today was excellent," he said. "Probably one of my best days. I improved a lot from the combine. I got my vertical up three or four inches. I ran really, really well on the 40."

Wagner, a 6-8, 318-pounder, ran the 40 in 5.25 and had a vertical jump of 27 1/2 inches.

"Obviously being back home, being back in Arkansas, you feel a little better, and you can perform a little better," Wagner said.

Stromberg, who roomed with Wagner at the East-West Shrine game in Las Vegas and at the combine, said the familiarity of Walker Pavilion paid off with a good workout.

"The drills were good," Stromberg said. "I felt choppy on one of them, but besides that, I think I had a good day."

Stromberg said being around Wagner extensively the past couple of months has been awesome.

"That's a blessing to ... be going out at the same time for the draft," Stromberg said. "We were roommates for both of them, so you have someone to lean on that you can go through that stuff with. So it's very, very cool."

Haselwood, Landers and Sanders, al one-year transfers, said their season in Fayetteville was productive.

"Definitely, I peaked well here," Haselwood said. "Obviously I put up some good numbers. They used me in the system and I did what I had to do to get up out of here."

Added Sanders, "Being able to experience playing that stacked position, middle linebacker, helped me a lot obviously. It was a very valuable time here and I'm thankful for all the experiences I've had here."

Landers, who began his career at Georgia, also participated in the Bulldogs' Pro Day on March 15. Landers helped his former teammate, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.

"Georgia only had one receiver come out, and unfortunately he couldn't catch," Landers said. "I talked to Stetson at the combine, and he needed a receiver. Those are my people, so I just decided to go run routes for him, you know, help him out."

Landers had 47 receptions for 901 yards and 8 touchdowns for Arkansas last season.

"I felt like I did pretty good," he said. "Best stats I had throughout my career."

Landers also commented on the controversial fumble late in the Liberty Bowl, which helped Kansas overcome a late 15-point deficit and force overtime in the Hogs' 55-53 win in triple overtime. The officials on the field ruled the play a fumble and the replay booth upheld the call, though the ball appeared to stay in his hand as his elbow hit the grass.

"It definitely did," Landers said. "But hey, we won the game, so that's the main factor."



