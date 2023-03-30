OPINION | DEAR ABBY: Boyfriend issues ultimatum to girlfriend and her son

Dear Abby: My loving, kind and caring boyfriend of three years wants me to move in with him. We want the same things for our kids and have many things in common. We enjoy playing sports, and we’re both foodies. He checks a lot of my boxes, so I know I’m ready for marriage.

He has a 10-year-old girl; I have a 4-year-old boy. He has asked me multiple times to move in, but I’d like to be engaged or married before doing so. He wants us to live together first because my relationship with his daughter hasn’t flourished. He’d also like to build a trusting relationship with my son.

He says we must live together before he proposes to me because we need to work on our finances and careers, etc. He has now given me an ultimatum — either I move in, or he moves on. What am I to do? Am I asking for too much? — Coerced In Florida

Dear Coerced: I don’t think it’s too much to want a commitment from your loving, kind, rigid and controlling boyfriend before moving in with him. “Move in or I’m dumping you” doesn’t seem very “loving” to me. It’s more like emotional blackmail.

Tell him you have concerns because your relationship with his daughter “hasn’t flourished” after three years. Does she live with him? Things won’t improve if your presence is forced on her. From where I sit, it appears he wants to “try you on for size” with no commitment. If you do what he’s demanding, there is no guarantee he will ever propose. Move on.

Dear Abby: I’m a retired married man. My sister, who is four years younger, was recently widowed. She was married for a long time to an abusive alcoholic who drank himself to death. Sometime later, she married a friend who I suspect was also abusive. He died a year ago, leaving her with almost nothing.

Because of political and spiritual differences, my sister and I are not close. She can be defensive in conversation and emails. However, my wife and I have been thinking we’d like to give her something monetarily so she could be more comfortable. It wouldn’t be a single gift or a large amount. We feel it would be best if given weekly or monthly.

How should I approach my sister about it? There will be no strings attached, just a regularly given amount to do with however she wants. — Not Close, But Caring

Dear Not Close: You are caring, thoughtful and generous. It is a shame that differences have driven a wedge between you two. Because she “can be defensive” when the two of you make contact, ask your attorney to write a letter explaining that you and your wife are “estate planning” and you wish to give her money each week (or month). If she’s interested, she should contact the attorney to make arrangements.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069 or visit

www.DearAbby.com