OPINION | Lisa Kelley-Gibbs: Grammy remembers days when only strong, lucky survived

"I was pecked by a rooster, chased by a turkey, hooked by a cow, kicked by a horse and run over by a car before I was ever old enough for school," Grammy said. She wasn't trying to be funny, but I couldn't stifle a chuckle.

"No, it's true," she said. "Doctor told me I was tough as a cockle-bur. You see, my mother's first four babies died. Oldest one lived one month. My sister was No. 5, and she lived. Four years later, I was born. Back then, if you got hurt, you died. I saw it over and over again. But I survived because my mother couldn't make it through the loss of another child. I really believe that. Only reason I'm still here."

Grammy's voice sits like a sunbeam on a cloud. Regardless of the story she's telling -- even if she's angry or stressed, which is rare -- her soothing lilt maintains a soft appreciation for everyone and everything. It's a trait I've failed to muster.

"The day the horse kicked me," she continued, "I was in the field, laying there drowning in my own blood at 2 years old. Mother sent my 6 year old sister to run a quarter mile or more down the road to get the preacher. We didn't own a car, but he had one. She did -- think of that, a 6-year-old -- and Preacher came and rushed me to the doctor in town."

"Doctor knew you well," I replied.

"Yes. I got into a lot. That whole 'Don't play with matches' thing -- that's real. My brother and I accidentally burned down the hay field. That sage grass caught fire so quickly, we ran and ran and barely made it out of that field. If one of us fell, it would have overtaken us.

"But my mother said the most trouble I ever really caused her was my falling asleep in the field. I'd play on the farm and tire out, just fall asleep wherever I was. A little girl, well, you couldn't see me if the crop was of any height. She'd have to look all over, calling and calling, to find me curled up somewhere. Hee-hee!" she giggled.

"Do you know about Depression Cake?" Grammy said, shifting gears abruptly. "Anyone who says it's cake you ate when you're depressed doesn't know what they're talking about. They haven't lived it. In the Depression era, we had no butter, no milk, no eggs, for a cake."

"What did you use?" I asked.

"We had to use other things," she said. "We had to adapt. Make it with what we had. See, I felt that country and farm folks could go to the city and learn a skill and job to get by. City folks had a harder time coming to the country and learning farm ways. We made do on the farm.

"But then I married three times and not a one could change a light bulb," she said.

I cannot improve on that sentence to end a column.