100 years ago

March 30, 1923

Population of Little Rock has increased since the 1920 census from 65,142 to 70,916, and North Little Rock to 19,048 from 15,096, according to estimates, made public today by the Bureau of the Census, for July 1, 1923.

50 years ago

March 30, 1973

A $100,000 gift by the Kresge Foundation has brought Philander Smith College close to its $2 million capital funds campaign goal, Dr. Walter R. Hazzard, the president, announced Thursday. The Kresge gift will be applied toward the construction of a new healthcare service center and eight residence rooms. The Philander Smith Board recently allocated enough money from available funds to complete the project, Dr. Hazzard said.

25 years ago

March 30, 1998

FORT SMITH -- Flying Vs, Austin Hatchets, intricately carved National Steels -- these are not just guitars. They are works of art that do more than illustrate history or look intriguing. Barney Hector, 51, has been collecting guitars since he was 10. Last year, because of increasing public interest in guitars as collectible art and musical instruments, he decided to open a guitar museum on the second floor of his Landmark Sign Co. at 17 N. 10th St. in Fort Smith. The nearly 2,000-square-foot museum will first open to visitors at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

10 years ago

March 30, 2013

Arkansas' unemployment rate held steady at 7.2 percent in February, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday. The national unemployment rate was 7.7 percent in February, down from 7.9 percent in January. There were 1,337,500 Arkansans in the labor force last month, down 7,000 from January. It was the 13th-consecutive month the state's labor force has declined. There are about 30,000 fewer Arkansans in the labor force than in January 2012. The labor force is the number of people employed in the state plus the number of unemployed who are seeking work.