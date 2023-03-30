The nation in brief: Pipe checked after chocolate-plant blast

Pipe checked after chocolate-plant blast

WEST READING, Pa. -- Federal safety investigators are examining a natural gas pipeline for fractures and other damage as they gather evidence on the cause of last week's deadly explosion at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board opened a probe into Friday's blast at R.M. Palmer Co. that killed seven people, wounded several others and leveled the building in West Reading.

The Berks County coroner's office identified Wednesday five of the people who were killed: Xiorky Nunez, 30, of Reading; Susan Halvonik, 63, of Upper Providence Township; Michael Breedy, 62, of Marion Township; Diana Cedeno, 44, of Reading; and Judith Lopez-Moran, 55, of Reading.

The names of the other two people killed, Amy Sandoe, 49, of Ephrata, and Domingo Cruz, 60, of Reading, were previously released.

All seven victims appear to have died of blast injuries, Coroner John Fielding said at a news conference. The manner of death is pending further investigation by other agencies, he said.

Federal investigators have said natural gas was involved in the explosion.

A preliminary report on the explosion could be available in about three weeks, whereas the final report could take up to two years, board spokesperson Keith Holloway said Wednesday in an email. State police are also investigating the cause.

Some workers had told relatives they smelled natural gas before the blast, although the gas utility, UGI, reported it received no reports of a gas leak. The utility stated it is cooperating with the probe.

Ohio crash clean-up going to state firms

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio -- Norfolk Southern has agreed to exclusively use Ohio-based businesses to clean up the site of a fiery train derailment last month in a small town near the Pennsylvania state line.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost made the announcement Wednesday, noting that he thought it was a good idea that the railroad hire statewide businesses to do the work, which could take two years to complete.

No one was injured in the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, but concerns over a potential explosion led state and local officials to approve releasing and burning toxic vinyl chloride from five tanker cars that forced the evacuations of half the village and closed schools for a week.

Fifteen Ohio-based companies are already involved in the ongoing cleanup. Under the agreement announced by Yost, Norfolk Southern would be allowed to select an out-of-state vendor in the unlikely case that no Ohio companies have the expertise to complete specific work.

Fetterman Senate return said to be near

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., will return to the Senate the week of April 17, two months after the freshman sought inpatient treatment for clinical depression, a person close to Fetterman said Wednesday.

The person was not authorized to discuss Fetterman's plans and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It was not immediately clear when Fetterman will leave Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he checked in Feb. 15.

Fetterman, 53, was barely a month into his term in Washington and still recovering from the aftereffects of the stroke he suffered last May during his campaign when he went to Walter Reed on the advice of the Capitol physician, Dr. Brian Monahan.

Post-stroke depression is common and treatable, doctors say.

Storms add to California snowpack

LOS ANGELES -- A cold low pressure system spinning off the coast of California sent bands of rain and snow across the state Wednesday, making travel difficult and adding to an epic mountain snowpack.

Forecasters said the storm was not as strong as the systems that pounded the state all winter, but that chains were required for vehicles on highways through the Sierra Nevada. A section of U.S. 395 on the eastern side of the range was closed because of the snowfall.

The San Francisco Bay Area was hit by gusty winds, hail and periods of heavy rain, as multiple storm cells intensified quickly, the National Weather Service said. Flood advisories were issued in the afternoon for three counties south of San Francisco.

The Mammoth Mountain Ski Resort in the eastern Sierra declared its snowiest season on record after 28 inches of snow since Tuesday afternoon pushed season snowfall totals to 695 inches at its main lodge and 870 inches at the summit of the 11,053-foot peak.

"It's deep out there," the resort wrote on its website.

Another foot or more of snow fell at resorts around Lake Tahoe, including 14 inches at Palisades south of Truckee. That resort is now within 11 inches of reaching its record of 701 inches and has announced plans to keep some slopes open until the Fourth of July.

As of Wednesday, the water content of the Sierra snowpack was 234% of the April 1 average, a benchmark for its historical peak, according to the state Department of Water Resources.



