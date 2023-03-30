Prominent Pinnacle

Although it is our most heavily visited state park, Pinnacle Mountain State Park is astonishingly clean.

Located west of Little Rock on State Hwy. 300, Pinnacle Mountain State Park hosts about 600,000 visitors annually. A great many of them hike the trails to the mountain summit, the most prominent feature of Central Arkansas. Millions of people have visited the park since it was established in 1973. They have brought a lot of bottles, drink cans, wrappers, bags and cigarettes onto the grounds, but on Tuesday, the main parking area, the parking area for the boat ramp and fishing pier on the Big Maumelle River, and the West Summit Trail that snakes up the mountainside were clean.

That is due to the diligent policing efforts of park personnel, but the public deserves much of the credit, too. They view the park as one of Central Arkansas's greatest recreational resources, and residents feel ownership.

The park covers 2,356 acres near the Lake Maumelle Dam. A few miles south is Joe. T. Robinson High School and the intersection of State Hwy. 10 and Chenal Pkwy.

Towering over the park is Pinnacle Mountain, the most prominent feature in Central Arkansas. Its wide, flat pinnacle is 1,011 feet above sea level. Viewed from the I-430 Bridge, it looks like a volcano. From its northwest side, it looks like a pyramid.

From ground level it looks like sheer torture, and it is. The West Summit Trail goes .75 miles up the west side of the mountain from the main parking area to the summit. The first half of the trail is relatively easy on a wide single dirt track. About halfway up, it turns mean, rising almost vertically over rocks. The rocks are stable and do not threaten to shift and throw a hiker at any point, but the footing is uneven, and flat sandstone surfaces are slick in places. A misplaced step on Tuesday led to a violent collision between a sharp rock and my shins, creating a badge of dishonor that my legs will bear for a good while.

Eventually, you emerge from the trees onto the summit. It is actually a sharp, narrow, razorback ridge that dips and rises a bit higher on the south side. In the 1970s and 1980s, the summit was open and mostly free of vegetation. Low, dense trees have since grown up, but they do not inhibit one of the finest vistas in the South, a vista from which you look down upon turkey vultures soaring on the thermals below.

To the west is Rattlesnake Ridge, another public area that has a nice trail system that leads to yet another phenomenal vista. Lake Maumelle spreads for miles directly below and to the west. The dam and the soccer fields below the dam are clearly visible.

Beyond are the Ouachita Mountains, the only mountain range in North America that runs east to west.

North of Lake Maumelle is the Arkansas River, which meanders to the west before disappearing among the mountains near Bigelow.

To the east is Murray Lock and Dam and I-430, which look tiny in the distance. A few miles east of them rise the skyscrapers of downtown Little Rock, which also look tiny.

Looking due north, the flatlands of the Arkansas River Valley give way to low hills that gradually gain elevation as they fold into the Ozark foothills.

For outdoor enthusiasts, Pinnacle Mountain has much to love. In addition to the West Summit Trail, it also has the 1.5-mile East Summit Trail and the 2.5-mile Base Trail, which girdles the mountain at a lower elevation. The half-mile Kingfisher Trail is an easy jaunt through the bottomland woods along the Little Maumelle River, one of the park's most inviting yet most unappreciated resources.

A boat ramp at the end of the main parking area invites you to launch a canoe or kayak and explore the river's cypress and tupelo studded waters. If you have the time, you can paddle all the way downstream to Two Rivers Park at the confluence of the Little Maumelle and Arkansas rivers. You will go through a wonderland so remote and primeval that you will forget that you are just minutes from the asphalt madness of Cantrell Rd.

Did someone say fishing? Because it is so hard to access, the Little Maumelle is lightly fished, and the section between the state park and River Valley Rd. is the most lightly fished of all. It contains prodigious numbers of largemouth bass, bluegill, longear sunfish and white crappie.

The Big Maumelle River flows past the park's north boundary. It's a fairly quick journey to the dam, but these waters are also lightly fished.

The main parking area is the park's social center. Its vast lawn is very popular for throwing flying discs, and there are always children playing. Pavilions are popular for family reunions and picnics.

My oldest son was married at one of these pavilions. His late brother was to be best man. He was late, as usual, and eventually the bride and groom had no choice but to proceed without him. The vows and rings had been exchanged when little brother came charging across the field. He wore a suit and tie, but the soles of his wingtips had separated from the uppers and flapped like the parched Bassett hounds' tongues.

Behind him in hot pursuit was a park ranger that had tried to pull him over for speeding. Daniel didn't have time for that diversion. He abandoned his car, leapt a fence and ran to the wedding. Thankfully, the ranger was a good-humored and merciful soul that let the incident slide. He pronounced the wedding cake delicious.