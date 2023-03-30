Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 6-9 (66.7%)

MEET 142-467 (30.4%)

LEE'S LOCK Allo Enry in the eighth

BEST BET Tiz a Strategy in the second

LONG SHOT El Tomate in the seventh

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $7,500.

WESLEYAN** raced close to a fast pace before fading in a deceptive sixth-place finish, and he is dropping in class and switching riders. NEWS BOX is a consistent finisher exiting a competitive third-place finish, and he picks up the leading rider for new trainer Karl Broberg. TRAPPE VALLEY has not raced since October, but he hails from a winning stable and likely wins with a return to his best Kentucky form.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 WesleyanCastilloHewitt4-1

4 News BoxTorresBroberg8-5

1 Trappe ValleyZimmermanShirer5-2

5 Bend in the RiverBowenMcKnight5-1

3 Rye HumorBejaranoMorse10-1

6 J's Little ManMichelMartin20-1

2 Mr FrostHTorresMartin20-1

2 Purse $39,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $40,000

TIZ A STRATEGY*** has shown steady improvement in her four-race sprint career, and she is bred top and bottom to improve around two turns. REAUX BINA was one-placed in a fourth-place finish March 16, but the beaten post-time favorite has route experience and has earned the field's fastest Beyer figure. SHE BE SHEEHAN is stretching out following two non-threatening sprint races against much better.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Tiz a StrategyJordanMartin3-1

4 Reaux BinaTorresDixon2-1

7 She Be SheehanSaezPrather4-1

2 Dr. Woods MiracleArrietaHornsby5-2

6 Pat's GalHarrCline15-1

3 Bradley PinkPusacChleborad20-1

8 DrivingBazePish20-1

1 FoxpassAsmussenLitfin20-1

3 Purse $26,000, 51/2 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

STREET PAINTER** was compromised by a poor start in a fourth-place finish at a higher class level, and she had a subsequent fast gate workout and may rebound for the leading connections. LUNCH LADY possesses consistent speed and the beaten post-time favorite is the one to catch. THORN CROWN is dropping to the lowest maiden classification of her career, and she figures near the lead for Team Asmussen.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Street PainterTorresDiodoro2-1

8 Lunch LadyJordanMoquett4-1

3 Thorn CrownAsmussenAsmussen3-1

4 HoneycampDe La CruzCates9-2

5 Sweet HolinessArrietaLoy6-1

2 ShesthebiggameCastilloVillafranco10-1

6 Diamonds R ForeverFuentesHewitt20-1

1a Mrs. MacomberCabreraMartin20-1

1 Fancy HillHTorresMartin20-1

4 Purse $26,500, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $10,000

LADY ENVOY** was a convincing two-turn maiden winner in December, and she is well-spotted after some solid efforts against more talented. ABBY THE BULL DAWG finished less than a length behind the top selection last month, and she was full of run in a subsequent four-furlong breeze. ELI'S GIRL does not win often, but she has a high in-the-money percentage.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Lady EnvoySaezDixon5-2

2 Abby the Bull DawgHiraldoMoysey3-1

1 Eli's GirlBowenPuhl7-2

4 Ain'tnosweetieCabreraLitfin5-1

3 Sweet DynastyPusacLoy8-1

6 Elegance N TonicArrietaRosin8-1

5 Dial DishDe La CruzVon Hemel20-1

8 Flag to FlagMedellinHaran30-1

5 Purse $26,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

SWEET TRUFFLES** is dropping to the bottom of the local maiden claiming ranks after a disappointing race, but she is a six-time in-the-money finisher who owns the fastest Beyer figures. I GUESS NOT lost a late lead in an improved second-place finish March 5, which was her first try around two turns. ALTAR GIRL finished with good energy when third in her first route attempt, and she keeps veteran rider Jon Court.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Sweet TrufflesAsmussenAsmussen8-5

1 I Guess NotFuentesSmith7-2

2 Altar GirlCourtFires9-2

4 Old School FlashCastilloVillafranco5-1

9 Haythere JogeegirlTorresPrather8-1

7 Blue CowgirlMedellinMilligan12-1

6 Elmo's SecretCabreraPish15-1

8 May DiscoGallardoWestermann20-1

3 Wild BiznessBowenMilligan30-1

6 Purse $51,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

I FEEL THE NEED** finished second behind an odds-on favorite March 4, and the improving late-runner is wheeled back at the same class level. GHOSTLY GIRL was a clear maiden winner two races back and she ships from Fair Grounds after finishing sixth in a key allowance race. WATERWORKS has good route speed and picks up a top veteran rider.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 I Feel the NeedBaileyMcBride5-2

3 Ghostly GirlTorresMcPeek3-1

5 WaterworksBejaranoLitfin7-2

6 PoutArrietaZito4-1

4 SantangeloJuarezCompton8-1

2 Lady CommanderCourtFires10-1

1 RussiarussiarussiaBazePuhich12-1

7 Purse $103,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

EL TOMATE** rallied in a slightly troubled second-place finish, and he was a decisive maiden winner in his only previous race on a fast track. Moreover, the pace of this race could prove suicidal. TYLER'S TRIBE is a multiple stake-winning sprinter who possesses devastating speed, and he has trained well since a dull effort in the Advent on Dec. 9. ECHO AGAIN has shown speed to top company in a four-race career, and he drew inside and seems unlikely to rate comfortably behind the second selection.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 El TomateTorresSilva5-1

6 Tyler's TribeJordanMartin8-5

1 Echo AgainSantanaAsmussen9-5

3 B MinorCabreraMcPeek6-1

2 GiroovinCastilloFincher10-1

7 Western GhentSaezLukas15-1

4 Mayfield StrongArrietaMcPeek15-1

8 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, Arkansas-bred, claiming $16,000

ALLO ENRY**** raced competitively in stronger allowance races at the meeting, and he is taking a significant drop for new and leading connections. TRAFFIC CONTROL rallied to third in a similar spot March 19, and he keeps high percentage rider Ricardo Santana Jr. GOODNIGHT ARCHIE is dropping into a conditioned claiming race for the first time, and he figures near the lead throughout.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Allo EnryTorresDiodoro7-5

5 Traffic ControlSantanaWilson4-1

7 Goodnight ArchieCabreraHornsby9-2

8 Vying EdgeBaileySwearingen8-1

6 Mr. CougarGallardoWestermann12-1

9 CampisiDe La CruzJansen10-1

4 BotanyAsmussenMoquett12-1

1 Warning LabelHarrCline20-1

1a Risky SituationHarrCline20-1

2 Super GeekCastilloVillafranco20-1