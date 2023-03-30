High School roundups

Roundups

WEDNESDAY'S ROUNDUPS

Softball

CONCORD 9, MOUNTAIN VIEW 1 Kyndal Devers delivered three hits to guide Concord (10-3) to a nonconference victory. Brianna McPike and Ashlyn Cossey each had two hits for the Lady Pirates. Laiken Cornett also struck out 14 for Concord.

QUITMAN 6, IZARD COUNTY 3 Silver Mulliniks had three hits -- one of which was a home run -- to rocket Quitman (10-8, 4-1 2A-2) past the Lady Cougars. Dakota Rhodes hit a home run as well while Emily Smith went 2 for 3 for the Lady Bulldogs. Chloe Liles also got the win after giving up 3 hits and striking out 7 in 7 complete innings.

TUESDAY'S LATE ROUNDUPS

BASEBALL

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 3, BRYANT 2 Luke Lorence struck out 13 in six innings as Central (7-5, 1-2 6A-Central) rallied to beat the Hornets.

LONOKE 16, HEBER SPRINGS 0 Cole Spears went 4 for 4 with 2 home runs and 7 runs batted in as Lonoke (12-1, 6-0 4A-5) won its 11th game in a row. Drake Aycock and Jaxon Ingle also hit home runs for the Jackrabbits, who finished with 25 hits.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 11, QUITMAN 10 (8) Logan McNair banged out three hits to help Mount Vernon-Enola (4-5, 3-3 2A-2) hold on. Zane Fureigh went 2 for 5 with 3 runs batted in, and Peyton King was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI for the Warhawks.

SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 18, NEMO VISTA 0 (4) Connor Riddle's three hits carried South Side Bee Branch (10-5) to a dominant victory. Riddle also drove in five runs for the Hornets, who also got two hits and two RBI from Brayden Anderson. Josh Brock contributed four RBI, and Case Walls struck out seven in four innings for South Side Bee Branch.

TUCKERMAN 14, NEWPORT 0 (5) Eli Tackett, Will Tubbs and Andy King all had two runs batted in for Tuckerman (2-9, 1-4 3A-2), which put a stop to a two-game losing streak and won its first league game. Timothy Ward also allowed just two hits for the Bulldogs.

WHITE HALL 9, SHERIDAN 6 Shane Songer drove in four runs, and Jace Johnson went 3 for 3 as White Hall (4-4, 3-1 5A-South) beat its rivals. Noah Smith also had two hits for the Bulldogs.

SOFTBALL

GUY-PERKINS 15, SACRED HEART 2 (5) McKenna Bradford had two hits, including a home run, and ended with three runs batted in a rout for Guy-Perkins (2-2, 2-2 1A-4). Katie Henry was 4 for 4 with 4 runs scored and 2 RBI, and Lexi Stewart added 2 hits and 2 RBI for the Lady Thunderbirds. Alexis Passmore picked up the win on the mound after allowing 2 runs and 2 hits while striking out 6 and walking 3 in 5 innings.

MELBOURNE 13, VALLEY SPRINGS 1 (5) Jordan Youngblood hit a home run as Melbourne (7-5) rolled. Rachel Kerry went 2 for 2 with 3 runs batted in for the Lady Bearkatz. Marley Rohr recorded 8 strikeouts and yielded 2 hits in 3 2/3 innings in the win for Melbourne.

NEMO VISTA 15, SCRANTON 6 Skyelar Wright was 3 for 4 with 2 runs scored and 2 runs driven in for Nemo Vista (7-3), which won its third consecutive game. Karlee Perkins sent 1 for 3 but had 6 strikeouts in 5 innings for the Lady Redhawks. Natalie Miller had two hits for Scranton (2-4).

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette