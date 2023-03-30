The world in brief: S. Korean sought in cryptocurrency crash

S. Korean sought in cryptocurrency crash

PODGORICA, Montenegro -- South Korea and the United States have requested the extradition from Montenegro of Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon, who is wanted in connection with a $40 billion crash of the firm's cryptocurrency that devastated retail investors around the world, Montenegro's justice minister said Wednesday.

Do Kwon and another South Korean citizen were arrested in Montenegro last week on international arrest warrants. A court in the small European country ordered the two detained for 30 days for legal proceedings, Justice Minister Marko Kovac said.

South Korea asked Interpol in September to circulate a "red notice" asking the agency's 195 member nations to find and apprehend the 31-year-old Kwon.

He and the other man were arrested at Montenegro's Podgorica Airport on March 24 while trying to depart for Dubai using fake Costa Rican passports, authorities have said.

They are believed to have been hiding in Serbia but moved to Montenegro after South Korean investigators tracked their whereabouts and asked Serbian authorities to detain them, the South Korean Justice Ministry said when the arrests were made.

Kovac, the Montenegrin justice minister, said both men were under investigation in Montenegro for possessing false documents and could face criminal proceedings for the offense, which carries a potential sentence of up to five years in prison.

Mexico probes marines' aid to Russians

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's navy said Wednesday it has placed four marines under investigation after they were alleged to have been found providing protection for a group of undocumented Russian migrants.

The navy said the four marines were assigned temporarily to the quasi-military National Guard when the incident occurred.

It said in a statement that the four officers were found "escorting" a vehicle carrying two Russians in the Pacific coast port city of Salina Cruz, in the southern state of Oaxaca.

Investigations later led to a group of 12 other Russians at a local hotel. Presumably the Russians did not have necessary immigration documents.

In the past, Mexican immigration agents and police have been found either illegally allowing migrants into the country in exchange for bribes, or 'escorting' them through the country, usually to allow them to reach the U.S. border.

WHO says youths can forgo covid shots

Healthy children and adolescents may no longer need covid shots, the World Health Organization said, updating its guidance on vaccines as the world adjusts to living permanently with the virus.

Older people and higher-risk groups -- including those with underlying conditions -- should get covid boosters between six and 12 months after their last injections, the WHO said in a statement announcing a revised vaccine road map for the new stage of the pandemic.

"Countries should consider their specific context in deciding whether to continue vaccinating low-risk groups, like healthy children and adolescents, while not compromising the routine vaccines that are so crucial for the health and well-being of this age group," said Hanna Nohynek, chair of the WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization.

The Geneva-based organization's latest advice comes as booster rates fall in countries from China to the United States, with just 16% of Americans lining up for the latest round of shots targeting the omicron variant, Bloomberg reported earlier this month.

The dropoff won't just have financial consequences for vaccine makers -- including Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. -- but is also sparking concerns among public health experts who say updated vaccinations are the best way to protect against covid.

Vatican child-guard board adviser quits

VATICAN CITY -- A founding member of Pope Francis' child protection advisory board resigned Wednesday, citing a host of problems inside the commission and in its relationship with the Vatican bureaucracy.

In an unusually frank resignation note, the Rev. Hans Zollner cited inadequate financial accountability, insufficient transparency about decision-making and a lack of clarity about staff hiring and the board's relationship with the Holy See's sex abuse office.

Francis announced the creation of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors in 2013 to advise the Vatican on best practices to prevent clergy sexual abuse. He named Boston Cardinal Sean O'Malley as the commission's head.

The board has gone through several iterations since then, most significantly when another founding member, Irish abuse survivor and advocate Marie Collins, resigned in frustration in 2017 over Vatican stonewalling on the commission's proposals.

Zollner pointed to a difficult relationship with the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, which since 2001 has processed all sex abuse cases around the world. The former Holy Office jealously guards its turf and is known for its centuries-long tradition of secrecy and its unwavering crackdown on dissidents and heretics.