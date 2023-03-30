School authority meeting tonight

The Pine Bluff School District limited-authority board will hold a work session from 5:30 to 9:30 tonight at the district's Jordan-Chanay Administration Building boardroom.

The purpose of the work session is to conduct interviews for an architect of the district's upcoming high school project.

During Monday's regular meeting, the board approved addenda for certified personnel including Dollarway High School English teacher Jamal Burton, and Forrest Park/Greenville Preschool Center teachers Genett Scott and Jasmine Thompson. The board also approved the rehire of James Matthews Elementary School paraprofessional Takelia Liddell and accepted resignations of Southwood Elementary teacher Prestard Jordan and Robert F. Morehead Middle School social worker Tavante Calhoun.