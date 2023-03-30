Security detail change advances Seniority renewal denied for Clark Tax-cut extraction declined by panel Computer-class bill goes to Senate Teacher union dues bill gets OK

Security detail change advances

The Joint Budget Committee's personnel subcommittee on Wednesday night endorsed a proposal by Senate President Pro Tempore Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, that would add two security officers with maximum-authorized salaries of $75,000 to Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge's appropriation for the next fiscal year.

Hester's proposed amendment to Senate Bill 18 also would increase the Republican lieutenant governor's appropriation by $200,000 to $543,438 in fiscal 2024, which starts July 1.

In a divided voice vote, the personnel subcommittee voted to recommend the Joint Budget Committee add Hester's amendment to SB18 over Rutledge's objection. The current bill would appropriate $343,438 to the lieutenant governor's office and includes a chief of staff/legal counsel, communications/policy director and executive assistant/scheduler.

In his proposed amendment, Hester also has proposed changing state law so Arkansas State Police would no longer be responsible for the safety and security of the lieutenant governor and her family. That proposal will be considered by the Joint Budget Committee's special language subcommittee.

Hester told the panel the increased appropriation for Rutledge's office would pay for the salary and benefits for the two security officers and it would be cheaper than using four state police troopers as Rutledge's security detail.

Rutledge said she decided to use the state police security detail as lieutenant governor after she received numerous threats due to actions that she took as the state's attorney general during the previous eight years, and many individuals threatened attacks on her and her home.

She said Hester's proposal doesn't include equipment and a vehicle for the two security officers, and it's less costly for the state police to provide security for her. She said state police officials decide whether its security detail goes on out-of-state trips with her as lieutenant governor based on its own assessment, and she has no out-of-country trips on her agenda.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Tax-cut extraction declined by panel

The Senate on Wednesday rejected an attempt to extract a bill that would increase the value of a used vehicle exempt from the state's sales tax from a Senate committee.

In a voice vote, the Senate defeated a motion by Sen. John Payton, R-Wilburn, to extract Payton's SB133 from the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee after Hickey and Hester urged the Senate to reject the motion.

Under current law, the sale of a used motor vehicle with a sales price of at least $4,000 but no more than $10,000 is subject to a reduced state sales or use tax rate of 3.5%, according to the state Department of Finance and Administration. SB133 provides that the sale of a used motor vehicle for less than $10,000 would be be exempt from sales and use tax. The sale of a used motor vehicle for $10,000 or more will be taxed at the full state sales tax rate.

Payton said his bill would reduce state general revenue by $3 million to $5 million a year, and "it is about priorities and this is a priority for me." But Hester said legislative leaders intend to prioritize an income tax cut and legislation to implement the income tax cut will be filed soon.

Computer-class bill goes to Senate

A bill to soften Arkansas' computer science requirement for high school students in career and technical education programs was approved by a Senate Committee on Wednesday. The bill moves to the Senate for consideration.

Senate Bill 470, by Sen. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, passed the Senate Education Committee on a voice vote. The bill would allow students to take a "computer science-related" course that is more applicable to their career path.

The bill also would require the Arkansas Department of Education to review career and technical education courses for weighted credit. Additionally, the bill would clear the way for students who receive a platinum, gold, silver or bronze credential through Act WorkKeys -- a test used for career-oriented programs – to be able to transfer their credits to an institution of higher education.

The Legislature approved a law in 2021 requiring high school students to earn at least one credit in a computer science class before they can graduate. On Tuesday the House Education voted down a nearly identically bill, Senate Bill 369, also by Dotson, that would let some students take a "computer science-related" course to fulfill their computer science requirement.

-- Neal Earley

Seniority renewal denied for Clark

An effort to reinstate the seniority of Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, for the 95th General Assembly fell two votes short of the 18 votes required for approval in the 35-member Senate on Wednesday .

The Senate voted 16-9 on a motion by Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, to reinstate Clark's seniority for the 95th General Assembly from 2025-2027, starting with the organizational session in November 2024 for the 95th General Assembly.

Sen. Stephanie Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, urged senators to reject Hickey's motion.

In its organizational session in November, the Senate voted to strip Clark of his seniority for 94th General Assembly from 2023-2025, that started Jan. 9, so he has remained in position 35.

In late September, the Senate voted 26-4 to find that Clark violated the Senate's ethic rules by filing spurious, frivolous and retaliatory charges of ethics violations against Flowers and to suspend Clark and strip him of his seniority until the start of the regular session Jan. 9, and recommended the Senate in November strip him of his seniority for the following two years. Clark has insisted his ethics complaint against Flowers was not frivolous.

In July, the Senate voted to find that Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Ferndale, and Clark violated the Senate's ethics rules and sanctioned them. The actions came after Clark asked Johnson to sign him in for reimbursement of public funds for attending a June 3 Boys State meeting that Clark didn't attend.

-- Michael R. Wickline