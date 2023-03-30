Slow down; big risks ahead, AI labs urged

More than 1,100 technology leaders and researchers, including Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, have urged artificial intelligence labs to pause development of their most advanced systems, warning in an open letter that AI tools present "profound risks to society and humanity."

"Recent months have seen AI labs locked in an out-of-control race to develop and deploy ever more powerful digital minds that no one -- not even their creators -- can understand, predict, or reliably control," said the letter, published Wednesday on the Future of Life Institute website.

"Powerful AI systems should be developed only once we are confident that their effects will be positive and their risks will be manageable," the letter noted.

Others who signed the letter include University of California-Berkeley computer science professor Stuart Russell; Andrew Yang, an entrepreneur and candidate in the 2020 U.S. presidential election; and Rachel Bronson, the president of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which sets the Doomsday Clock.

"These things are shaping our world," Gary Marcus, an entrepreneur and academic who has long complained of flaws in AI systems, said in an interview. "We have a perfect storm of corporate irresponsibility, widespread adoption, lack of regulation and a huge number of unknowns."

LEADING EDGE

The push to develop more powerful chatbots has led to a race that is expected to determine the next leaders of the tech industry. AI powers chatbots such as ChatGPT, Microsoft's Bing and Google's Bard that can perform humanlike conversations, create essays on an endless variety of topics and perform more complex tasks, like writing computer code. But the technology has its problem.

The chatbots have been criticized for getting details wrong and their ability to spread misinformation. Recent media coverage also detailed instances when the technology likened an Associated Press reporter to Adolf Hitler and encouraged a New York Times reporter to divorce his wife.

In a more cautious approach than rivals, Google allowed the public to join a wait-list this month after an initial phase of releasing Bard that allowed only approved users to experiment with the chatbot.

In a multibillion dollar deal, Microsoft has partnered with OpenAI, which released ChatGPT in November, with plans to integrate AI tools throughout its software suite.

Morgan Stanley has been using GPT-4, the latest iteration by OpenAI, which Musk co-founded, to create a chatbot for its wealth advisers.

HITTING PAUSE

The open letter Wednesday called for a six-month pause in the development of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4. Such a break provides time to implement "shared safety protocols" for AI systems, the letter said, "but if not enacted quickly," governments should institute a moratorium.

"Humanity can enjoy a flourishing future with AI," the letter said. "Having succeeded in creating powerful AI systems, we can now enjoy an 'AI summer' in which we reap the rewards, engineer these systems for the clear benefit of all and give society a chance to adapt."

Marcus and others believe that persuading the wider tech community to agree to a moratorium will be difficult. But swift government action is also a slim possibility, because lawmakers have done little to regulate artificial intelligence, he said.

Politicians in the U.S. don't have much of an understanding of the technology, Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., recently told The New York Times. In 2021, European Union policymakers proposed a law designed to regulate AI technologies that might create harm, including facial recognition systems.

Expected to be passed as soon as this year, the measure requires companies to conduct risk assessments of AI technologies to determine how their applications affect health, safety and individual rights.

HOW IT WORKS

GPT-4 is what AI researchers call a neural network, a type of mathematical system that learns skills by analyzing data. A neural network is the same technology that digital assistants like Siri and Alexa use to recognize spoken commands, and self-driving cars use to identify pedestrians.

Around 2018, companies like Google and OpenAI began building neural networks that learned from large amounts of digital text, including books, Wikipedia articles, chat logs and other information culled from the internet. The networks are called large language models, or LLMs.

By pinpointing billions of patterns in all that text, the LLMs learn to generate text on their own, including tweets, term papers and computer programs. They can even carry on a conversation. Over the years, OpenAI and other companies have built LLMs that learn from more and more data.

This has improved their capabilities, but the systems still make mistakes. They often get facts wrong and will make up information without warning, a phenomenon that researchers call "hallucination." Because the systems deliver all information with what seems like complete confidence, it is often difficult for people to tell what is right and what is wrong.

Experts are worried that bad actors will use these systems to spread disinformation with more speed and efficiency than was previously possible. They believe that the systems will even be used to coax behavior from people across the internet.

Information for this article was contributed by Gregory Schmidt, Cade Metz and staff of The New York Times; and Jake Rudnitsky, Rachel Metz, Mark Bergen and staff of Bloomberg News (WPNS).