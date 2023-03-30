SPORTS ROUNDUP: Prairie Grove puts together wild seventh-inning rally, takes 11-10 victory over Huntsville





BASEBALL

Prairie Grove 11, Huntsville 10

A balk allowed Owen Davenport to score the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning as Prairie Grove rallied to defeat Huntsville in 4A-1 Conference play.

The Tigers (10-2, 4-1) scored six times in the bottom of the seventh inning after the Eagles (10-5, 4-1) had scored five runs in the sixth to take a 10-4 lead. Three runs scored on Jaxon Beare's RBI single and Connor Hubbs' two-run single, then a Huntsville error allowed Prairie Grove to score two more runs and tie the game before the balk.

Spencer Allen, Hubbs and Ryder Orr each had two hits for Prairie Grove. Jude Box had three hits to lead Huntsville, while Sawyer Owens added two hits and two RBIs.

Gravette 14, Shiloh Christian 4

Gravette erupted 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning and went on to defeat Shiloh Christian in 4A-1 Conference action at Gravette.

The Lions' big outburst came after the Saints had scored their four runs in the top half of the inning. Kyle Murphy's bases-clearing double gave Gravette a 5-4 lead, then Gunnar Woolard's bases-loaded walk added another run before three runs scored on Shiloh Christian errors.

Isaiah Larson had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs to lead the Lions while Justin Trucks added a pair of hits and two RBI. Jonas Nantze drove in a pair of runs for the Saints.

Greenland 16-19, Marshall 1-0

Greenland erupted for 12 runs in the first inning and rolled past Marshall in the first game of a 2A-1 Conference doubleheader Tuesday at Greenland.

Kade Gobel went 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs to lead the Pirates, who added four more runs in the third and forced a run-rule victory. Zach Holte also drove in three runs and was one of five Greenland players to finish with two hits, while Jack Stockton allowed just one hit and struck out eight batters for the win.

Greenland then completed the sweep as the Pirates jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning, then added eight more in the second.

Andrew McArdle drove in four runs and was one of four Greenland players with two hits apiece, while Garrison Hoover and Brandon Vaughan each had three RBI. Hank Ramsey allowed just one hit and struck out eight to pick up the win.

Alma 5-2, Siloam Springs 1-1

Branson Brogan had a pair of doubles and a solo home run to lead Alma past Siloam Springs in the first game of a 5A-West doubleheader in Siloam Springs.

Brogan doubled in the first inning and scored on Easton Daily's double to give the Airedales the lead, then added his home run in the sixth for Alma's final run. Camden Curd and Nathan Machen each drove in a run with hits in the third, while Shepperd Osborn drove in a run with a double in the fifth.

Curd and Machen each had two hits in the Airedales' 11-hit attack, while Noah Likens pitched a complete-game five-hitter to pick up the win.

Machen and Daily each drove in a run in the second game as Alma slipped past Siloam Springs and completed the doubleheader sweep. Daily had an RBI double in the fourth, while Machen added his RBI single in the sixth.

Cash Wilson allowed just four hits over seven innings and struck out 11 to pick up the victory for Alma (5-8, 3-1).

GREENWOOD 7, VAN BUREN 0

Grant Karnes pitched 5 2/3 innings of one-hit shutout ball and had three singles and drove in two runs to lead Greenwood to the 5A-West doubleheader sweep with the win in game two.

Austin Mitchell closed out the win with 1 1/3 innings of hitless relief for Greenwood (8-3, 4-0).

Pettigrew also drove in two runs. Harrison drove in two runs in the second game and finished the doubleheader with five RBI.

The Bulldogs rapped out 15 hits in all.

SOCCER

Girls

HARRISON 7, GREENBRIER 0

Clare Barger had three goals and two assists for Harrison in its win over Greenbrier.

Mia Barnett added two goals while Miranda Jones and Brennan Steinman contributed a goal apiece for Harrison, which bolted to a 6-0 lead in the first half. Goal keepers Sydney Hobson and Brooklyn Miller combined for the shutout for Harrison (6-2-1, 3-0 in 5A-West Conference).

ROGERS 4, SPRINGDALE 0

Grace Nowlin scored two goals to lead Rogers to a shutout win over Springdale.

Zoey Salinas and Anakaren Moran also contributed goals for Rogers while Madison Archer added an assist.

BENTONVILLE 6, FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 0

Tori Otter scored two goals in Bentonville's win at Northside.

Kayla Hurley, Amanda Schell, Abbi Armstrong, and Kaylee Vorisek also scored for the Lady Tigers (6-1-1).

Boys

GREENBRIER 1,

HARRISON 0

Matt Moline scored the only goal of the goal to provide Greenbrier with a 1-0 win over Harrison.

Goal keeper Grayson Dupre stopped six of seven shots for the Goblins (2-3-3, 1-1-1 5A-West).

FARMINGTON 2, DARDANELLE 1

Jorge Cervantes and Drew White scored goals to lead the Cardinals past the Sand Lizards.

Tray Moser assisted on the goal by Cervantes while Caleb Blakely assisted on the goal by White.

SOFTBALL

Booneville 19,

Danville 1

Emily Suttles pitched a one-hitter to lead the Lady Bearcats to a run-rule win Wednesday at home.

Suttles struck out six and did not walk a batter to earn the win for Booneville (4-2).

The Lady Bearcats drew 13 walks in the game with Lexi Franklin leading the eight-hit attack by going 3 for 3 with three RBI.

Van Buren 3-10, Greenwood 0-8

The Lady Pointers completed a nonconference sweep of Greenwood as Ashlyn Michael belted a two-run walk-off home run Tuesday in the second game of the doubleheader.

With the game tied at 8-8 in the eighth inning and down 0-2 in the count, Michael ripped the two-run shot that gave the Lady Pointers the 5A-West Conference sweep.

Hailey Allen was 4 for 5 with a triple and five RBI for Van Buren (9-1, 4-0) and Michael's homer capped a 4-for-5 day with four RBI. Jocelyn Parga and Kyleigh Kuykendall had two hits each.

Charlize Taylor, Daisy Parker, Ireland Cooper and Rylee Cowart all had two hits for Greenwood (6-5).

In the opener, Emberline Caldwell pitched a four-hitter and struck out nine to earn the complete-game shutout for Van Buren. Caldwell also provided all the offense she would need with a three-run home run.

Greenwood's Tori Howard had a double and Parker was 2 for 3.

Hackett 23, Paris 0

Makenzie Freeman allowed just two hits to lead the Lady Hornets to a run-rule rout of Paris, Hackett's second 20-plus run output in two days.

Freeman and Kyleigh Hill drove in four runs each, and Lilly Oxford had two doubles and three RBI. Michaelyn Freeman had a double and three RBI and Olivia Bouse was 2 for 3 with two RBI.

On Tuesday, Hackett (11-2) basted Cedarville 20-0 as Makenzie Freeman mowed through the Lady Pirates with a perfect game over three innings with seven strikeouts.

Michaelyn Freeman homered and drove in five runs for Hackett. Taylor Nichols had a triple and two RBI. Alona Rothwell and Lexi Gann also had two RBI each.

Prairie Grove 13, Huntsville 0

Chloe Hillian pitched a one-hitter and struck out 14 to lead the Lady Tigers to a 4A-1 Conference run-rule on Wednesday.

Offensively, Prairie Grove (8-3) belted five extra-base hits including a homer from Elizabeth Stoufer and two doubles from Rhiannon Umfleet. Jill Emmerson had three RBIs.

Pea Ridge 9,

Gentry 0

Emory Bowlin allowed just four hits with 12 strikeouts to lead the Lady Blackhawks to a 4A-1 shutout win Tuesday.

For Pea Ridge (6-3, 1-0), Zaylee Warden, Callie Cooper, Rebekah Conkler, Ashley Earley, Gracie McGarrah and Hailee Willey all had two hits.

Greenland 17, Cedarville 11

The Lady Pirates claimed a high-scoring 3A-1 Conference win by scoring seven runs in the sixth inning.

Jayden Gonzales was 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI for Greenland. Emerson Powell was 2 for 5 with a triple and three RBI. Hope Keck and Dixie Moulton also had two RBI each.



