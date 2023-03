Sportsboard

COLLEGE BASEBALL

TUESDAY, MARCH 28

MEMPHIS 9, UAPB 5 (AT MEMPHIS)

UAPB (8-16): Micah Brown 2 for 4, 1 RBI; Drew Cates 2 runs; Frank Perez (loss, 0-3): 3 earned runs on 4 hits, 1 strikeout in 2 innings

Memphis (15-11): Logan Kohler 3-run home run (5 RBI for game); Anthony Hansen 2-run homer (4 runs scored); 9 different pitchers used (Glenn Green III win, 3-0)

UAM 10, UNION UNIVERSITY 3 (AT JACKSON, TENN.)

UAM (18-12): Alex Austin double, 4 RBI; Cade Thompson double (set UAM career doubles record of 53); Zach Boyer (win, 2-0), no runs on 1 hit, 4 strikeouts in 5 innings

Union (9-21): Eli Snelson 2 for 2; Grant Ross (loss, 0-1); 3 earned runs on 1 hit, 3 strikeouts in 3 innings

SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

PREP SOFTBALL

White Hall at North Little Rock, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Arkansas Tech at UAM, 2 p.m.; Grambling State at UAPB, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UAPB at Texas Southern, TBA

PREP BASEBALL

DeWitt at Dollarway, 4:30 p.m.; Monticello at Pine Bluff, 5 p.m.; Watson Chapel at Warren, 5 p.m.; White Hall at Sheridan, 5 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

DeWitt at Dollarway, 4:30 p.m.; Watson Chapel at Warren, 5 p.m.; White Hall at Sheridan, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Arkansas Tech at UAM (doubleheader), noon; Grambling State at UAPB, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UAPB at Texas Southern (doubleheader), noon; UAM at Arkansas Tech (doubleheader), 3 p.m.

SUNDAY, APRIL 2

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Grambling State at UAPB, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UAM at Arkansas Tech, noon

MONDAY, APRIL 3

PREP BASEBALL

Dollarway at Maumelle Charter, 4:30 p.m.

PREP SOCCER

Pine Bluff at Hot Springs (boys), 5 p.m.

TUESDAY, APRIL 4

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Henderson State at UAM, 3 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Dumas at Dollarway, 4:30 p.m.; Pine Bluff at Hot Springs, 5 p.m.; Watson Chapel at Hamburg, 5 p.m.; White Hall at Lake Hamilton, 5 p.m.

PREP SOCCER

White Hall at Lake Hamilton (girls/boys), 5 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Pine Bluff at Hot Springs, 4:30 p.m.; Dumas at Dollarway, 4:30 p.m.; Watson Chapel at Hamburg, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5

PREP SOFTBALL

White Hall at Lake Hamilton, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UAPB at Alcorn State, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Henderson State at UAM, 3 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Camden Harmony Grove at Dollarway, 4 p.m.; Lake Hamilton at Pine Bluff, 5 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Camden Harmony Grove at Dollarway, 4:30 p.m.; Hot Springs at Pine Bluff, 4:30 p.m.; White Hall at Greenbrier, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 7

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UAPB at Alcorn State, 3 p.m.; UAM at Henderson State, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Henderson State at UAM (doubleheader), noon; Prairie View A&M at UAPB, 3 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Lake Hamilton at White Hall, 5 p.m.

PREP SOCCER

Hot Springs at Pine Bluff (boys), 5 p.m.; Lake Hamilton at White Hall (girls/boys), 5 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Lake Hamilton at White Hall, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UAPB at Alcorn State, 1 p.m.; UAM at Henderson State (doubleheader), noon

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Prairie View A&M at UAPB (doubleheader), noon