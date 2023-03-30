STATE DIVISION I BASEBALL

ASUN BASEBALL

LOUISIANA-MONROE 5, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 3

The University of Central Arkansas dropped its second game in as many days Wednesday with a loss at Bear Stadium in Conway.

Louisiana-Monroe (9-17) scored a run in the third and fourth innings, coming on a groundout to the pitcher and a Jayson Zmejkoski RBI single respectively, to take a 2-0 lead.

AJ Mendiola extended his hitting streak to 25 games in the bottom of the fourth inning with a solo home run to get UCA (11-14) on the scoreboard. Louisiana-Monroe’s Jake Haggard replied with a two-run home run of his own in the fifth to make the score 4-1. UCA scored twice in the sixth to get within in a run at 4-3, but Chase DeJead hit an RBI double in the ninth inning to extend Louisiana-Monroe’s lead.

Jack Haley made his season debut for Central Arkansas with the start, pitching 3 2/3 innings. He allowed 2 runs, 1 earned, on 3 hits and 2 walks.

Louisiana-Monroe went with a bullpen game, started by Chris Kean’s scoreless first inning. The Warhawks used six pitchers, four of which did not allow a run.