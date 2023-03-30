BASKETBALL

ASU names Quarles men’s assistant coach

Arkansas State men’s Coach Bryan Hodgson announced the first member of his inaugural staff in Jonesboro on Wednesday afternoon, tabbing Jamie Quarles as an assistant coach.

Quarles spent the past six seasons at Buffalo, including serving as the Bulls’ associate head coach this season. He worked alongside Hodgson as an assistant on Nate Oats’ last two staffs at Buffalo from 2017-19. Before that, Quarles spent six years as an assistant at his alma mater, Augusta State, where he’d helped the Jaguars to the 2008 NCAA Division II Tournament title game and 85 wins over four seasons.

“Jamie is one of the best guys in collegiate coaching and I’ve had a business and working relationship with him for almost 15 years now,” Hodgson wrote in a release. “He’s had successful stops at multiple different levels and is widely known as a great offensive mind and great recruiter.” Quarles was among 12 participants in the Jay Bilas Coaches Leadership Program last summer, and he spent a season in the high school ranks, leading Oak Hill (Va.) Academy’s boys varsity team to a 44-16 record in 2009-10.

— Mitchell Gladstone

GOLF

UCA freshman ninth at Golfweek/AGT Intercollegiate

University of Central Arkansas golfer Luke Sienkiewicz finished ninth in the Golfweek/AGT Intercollegiate at Pawleys Island, S.C.

The freshman shot a 2-over 74 on Wednesday to finish 3 under for the week. This is Sienkiewicz’s second straight top-10 finish.

UCA tied for 11th with Wichita State in the team standings at 13-over, 37 strokes behind first place Troy.

Palmer McSpadden and Tre DePreist finished tied for 42nd and 47th, respectively. McSpadden rebounded from a 7-over 79 on Monday to finish 6-over.

— Sam Lane