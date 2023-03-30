Super Quiz: Executions





1. French heroine and military leader who was tried for heresy and burned at the stake.

2. English king who wore two shirts at his beheading lest people think he shivered from fear.

3. Either of Henry VIII's wives who were beheaded for adultery.

4. Christian saint who was crucified upside down.

5. Nazi found guilty of war crimes and executed by hanging in Israel in 1962.

6. He was executed for refusing to accept Henry VIII as leader of the church.

7. "Public Accuser" during the French Revolution who was guillotined.

8. Exotic dancer executed by firing squad for being a spy for Germany during World War I.

ANSWERS

1. Joan of Arc

2. Charles I

3. Anne Boleyn, Catherine Howard

4. Peter the Apostle

5. Adolf Eichmann

6. Sir Thomas More

7. Maximilien Robespierre

8. Mata Hari



