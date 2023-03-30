Take opportunity

The recent efforts by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Senate sponsor Ben Gilmore, and House sponsor Jimmy Gazaway and the attorney general's office led by Tim Griffin to prioritize criminal-justice reform mark a critical opportunity for our state.

As the bill moves forward, I urge lawmakers and the general public to embrace a comprehensive approach that combines tough measures on crime with the transformative power of rehabilitation.

As a person living in long-term recovery, and a thought leader in mental health and addiction recovery, I understand the profound impact that effective rehabilitation can have on the lives of justice-involved individuals. It is essential to recognize that a significant proportion of this population faces challenges such as mental health issues and substance use disorders. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, approximately 65 percent of the U.S. prison population has a substance use disorder, and 20 percent have a history of mental illness.

To create a stronger and safer society, we must invest in evidence-based programs that address these underlying issues. A study by the National Institute of Justice revealed that inmates who participated in educational programs were 43 percent less likely to return to prison. Moreover, every dollar spent on prison education programs saves between $4 and $5 on the cost of re-incarcerating offenders.

One key component of successful rehabilitation is the inclusion of peer-support specialists. These individuals, with their lived experience of mental illness, addiction, and criminal justice involvement, can offer invaluable guidance to those currently facing similar challenges.

Peer-support specialists serve as beacons of hope, demonstrating that recovery and reintegration are possible. A study conducted by the National Institutes of Health found that individuals who participated in peer-delivered recovery support services were significantly more likely to maintain abstinence from drugs and alcohol compared to those receiving traditional clinical services alone.

In addition to peer support, it is crucial to expand access to mental health and substance use disorder treatment within correctional facilities and community-based programs. By doing so, we can help justice-involved individuals recover from addiction, reduce recidivism, and improve public safety.

Another timely opportunity to support this vision involves the effective allocation of opioid settlement monies. By directing a portion of these funds toward the needs of justice-involved adults, we can bolster their rehabilitation and reintegration efforts, further strengthening our communities.

As we consider the criminal-justice reform bill, let us weave a tapestry that is both strong and compassionate, encompassing stringent measures against crime and a commitment to rehabilitation. By investing in evidence-based programs, leveraging the power of peer-support specialists, and strategically using resources like opioid settlement funds, we can empower individuals to reclaim their lives and positively contribute to the communities they return to.

Together, we can break down the stigma surrounding justice-involved individuals and foster a more compassionate and inclusive society. Let us seize this opportunity to create a criminal-justice system that is both tough and transformative, upholding public safety while offering a chance for redemption and growth.

Christopher S. Dickie, who served as an Asa Hutchinson appointee to the Arkansas Alcohol and Drug Abuse Coordinating Council, is CEO at WellFi Health.