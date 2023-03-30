‘That’s my sister:’ Wynter, Destinee Rogers set to reunite as player-coach tandem at Arkansas State





Over the past year-plus, Wynter and Destinee Rogers couldn't help but bandy the idea of linking up together at Arkansas State.

It's nothing new for the Rogers family. Their dad, Ronald, coached Destinee -- now the Red Wolves' head women's basketball coach -- and Desiree' at Camden Fairview more than a decade ago before taking over as coach at Little Rock Christian High School in 2013, where he's since coached Wynter and Whitley, now a freshman for the Warriors.

Heck, even Destinee got a brief stint coaching one of her sisters in 2011-12 when she was a graduate assistant while Desiree' was a senior at Central Arkansas.

But when the opportunity came for real, there was never any hesitation from Wynter. She wanted nothing more than to join Destinee in Jonesboro.

"As long as there was a spot for me, I wanted to go play for her," Wynter told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette of her decision to transfer to ASU, an announcement that came Tuesday afternoon. "That's my sister and they already have got something special going on there, so I just want to go and help them out as much as I can."

Twice an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps honoree and the 2019 Class 5A state final MVP, Wynter was a consensus top-150 prospect nationally in the recruiting class of 2021. She signed with West Virginia but redshirted her first season in 2021-22 and played a total of 42 minutes over 14 games this season.

On top of that, longtime Mountaineers coach Mike Carey retired after last season and was replaced by Dawn Plitzuweit, who left 12 days ago to take the same job at Minnesota.

Wynter said she knew it was time for a clean slate. And it didn't hurt that she'd seen what Destinee could do with an impact transfer. Izzy Higginbottom (Missouri) and Anna Griffin (Virginia) ranked as ASU's top and third-leading scorers, respectively, and keyed a 5-2 stretch to close this season.

"I've just been so proud," Wynter said of watching her sister from afar. "She's always loved basketball and wanted to be a coach. Seeing her achieve her dreams like that, it just made me so happy and just so proud to be able to watch her [come into her own]."

Given that Destinee, 33, and Wynter, 20, are separated by 13 years, their relationship has at times been more like that of a mother and daughter rather than sisters. Wynter reflected on the days when Dezz would drive her to school, help her get dressed and do her hair.

Yet she always looked up to her oldest sister when it came to basketball and wanted to follow in her footsteps as an accomplished player.

"[Wynter] is the hardest working of the kids ... because she's not the most athletic," Ronald said. "She's a perfectionist. She wants to do what's right and that's just how she's wired."

There are plenty of ancillary benefits for Wynter that come with being back home besides playing for her sister.

She plans on catching as many of Whitley's games for Little Rock Christian as possible after not seeing her younger sister play for the Warriors at all this season -- "as long it's OK with Dezz."

Wynter also will reunite with a pair of former teammates in Higginbottom, who she played with for Mavs Elite AAU, and Little Rock Central alum Lauryn Pendleton.

Plus, Ronald and his wife, Angela, won't have to travel far to watch two of their daughters don the scarlet and black together.

"It's so valuable," Ronald said of the fact that he and his daughters have all been able to live the game together. "Everybody knows we're a basketball family -- that's who we are. It's a blessing for us how things have been laid out where our kids can can benefit from their surroundings.





Destinee Rogers





