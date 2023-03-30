Trevon Brazile returning to Arkansas basketball team for 2023-24 season

FAYETTEVILLE — Trevon Brazile’s first season at Arkansas was cut well short because of a knee injury.

But he has his sights set on a complete run with the Razorbacks in 2023-24. The talented 6-10 forward announced his return to the program Thursday in a post to his social media accounts.

He is the first Arkansas player to state he will return next season. Freshman guard Nick Smith declared for the NBA Draft earlier Thursday.

"Incredible news for the program," Arkansas coach Eric Musselman told WholeHogSports. "We're all ecstatic TB is coming back. We feel he's one of the most unique and most talented players in the country. We're going to build a lot of the things we do around his skillset.

"He allows us to play so many different ways because of his versatility. Just a great day for Hog basketball."

Brazile averaged 11.8 points on 48.1% shooting and 37.9% from three-point range and 6 rebounds in 9 games last season.

The Missouri transfer also recorded 9 assists, 9 steals and 11 blocks in limited time on the floor.

Brazile’s season came to an abrupt end against North Carolina-Greensboro on Dec. 6, when he tore the ACL in his right knee on a dribble-drive in the first half. He had surgery in late December and missed the team’s final 27 games.

Prior to his injury, Brazile was considered by a number of draft analysts and publications as a player who could be selected late in the first round or in the middle of the second round in this year’s NBA Draft.

One game before suffering the injury, Brazile scored a career-high 23 points during Arkansas’ win over Troy.

He also averaged 18.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals in the Razorbacks’ games against Creighton and San Diego State at the Maui Invitational in November. Brazile scored 20 points in the win against the Aztecs, who will play in the Final Four on Saturday, and came up with a key steal that helped send the game to overtime.

Brazile began his Arkansas career with 21 points and 12 rebounds in the season opener vs. North Dakota State.