Two people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Madison County Sheriff's Office

Christopher Rivera, 39, of 501 Missouri Place in Huntsville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Rivera was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Rogers

Michael Paxton, 38, of 251 Railroad Trail in Summit, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine/cocaine. Paxton was being held in the Benton County Jail on Wednesday with no bond set.