Two people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.

Arrests

Madison County Sheriff's Office

Christopher Rivera, 39, of 501 Missouri Place in Huntsville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Rivera was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Rogers

Michael Paxton, 38, of 251 Railroad Trail in Summit, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine/cocaine. Paxton was being held in the Benton County Jail on Wednesday with no bond set.

