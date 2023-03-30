White House to pursue bank rules

The White House is preparing to call for federal banking regulators to impose new rules on midsize banks, prompted by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this month, according to two people aware of internal discussions.

But it appears unlikely the Biden administration will ask Congress in the immediate future to undo a deregulation law passed five years ago with bipartisan support. In the meantime, lawmakers continue to press for answers on how the financial system became so vulnerable to the failures this month of Silicon Valley and Signature Bank of New York.

On Wednesday, top officials from the Federal Reserve, Treasury Department and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. testified before the House Financial Services Committee, where members grilled the regulators on what they knew about a run on Silicon Valley before it failed March 10 -- and on the officials' responsibility for the failure.

"I think that any time you have a bank failure like this, bank management clearly failed, supervisors failed and our regulatory system failed," said Michael Barr, the Fed's vice chair for supervision, who is running an internal investigation.

President Joe Biden is expected to seek tougher regulations as part of his response to the crises, which led the administration to backstop billions in deposits that had been uninsured because they were over the $250,000 limit for federal protection.

New oversight measures will need to be implemented separately by the Federal Reserve, the FDIC and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Biden aides will pitch the emerging regulations as necessary to prevent similar bank emergencies -- and similar federal interventions -- in the future, said the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe plans not yet released.

The exact details of the White House's recommendations are not clear, but they will try to reestablish rules for banks with between $100 billion and $250 billion that were deregulated by Congress and the Fed during the Trump administration, the people said.

Measures White House aides have discussed include imposing higher capital requirements on the banks, meaning they would need to have a larger share of safe assets relative to their riskier loans; requiring banks to have greater stores of immediately available cash; and mandating that banks formulate plans for an orderly dissolution in the event of a crisis, the people said. The banks potentially also will be required to undergo more frequent "stress tests" from federal regulators that assess their financial health.

Many of those measures were openly discussed Tuesday by Barr and FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg during a Senate Banking Committee hearing. But the sources familiar with the deliberations said discussions remain in flux and could change before White House plans are finalized. A White House spokesperson declined to comment.

The Fed and FDIC are also conducting investigations into this month's financial panic and are expected to announce their own recommendations to strengthen banking rules. But lawmakers have raised concerns about regulators' ability to investigate themselves and are practically guaranteed to launch their own probes.

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., the House Financial Services Committee's ranking member, said Wednesday's hearing was "the first of what I expect will be several."

Members of Congress have tried to piece together a timeline of what the Fed knew, and when, about Silicon Valley's mismanagement. Supervisors cited Silicon Valley repeatedly from the end of 2021 until shortly before its demise. But the bank never did enough to prevent its failure, Barr told lawmakers Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., who chairs the House committee, said Congress learned March 10 -- the day Silicon Valley collapsed -- about an "idiosyncratic" bank failure, but didn't get much of an update from regulators again until two days later, near the end of a chaotic weekend that thrust the entire financial system into chaos.

Still, Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., noted that Barr's job sat empty for several months before he was confirmed over the summer. When asked who was responsible for taking over the regulatory portfolio, Barr said he did not know what the technical process was for delegating that authority.

His successor, Randy Quarles, formally resigned in early November 2021 but remained in the position through year's end. Barr was confirmed by the Senate in July.

"That's precisely the timeframe, colleagues, when this bank's business strategy went awry and was under this supervisory concern by the San Francisco Fed," Hill said of the gap between Quarles departure and Barr's confirmation.

The Fed Bank of San Francisco first warned Silicon Valley of deficiencies at the end of 2021. Hill additionally questioned Barr about the timeliness in addressing Silicon Valley, noting the period between raising concerns and actions against the bank. Barr said the Fed's review of the collapse, due May 1, will detail the effects of actions against Silicon Valley.

The emerging proposals reflect the Biden administration's determination to blunt criticisms that its decision to backstop the deposits of large Silicon Valley firms amounted to a bailout for the powerful and politically connected. Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have repeatedly emphasized that taxpayers won't be on the hook to protect those deposits, because the FDIC's insurance fund is paid for by fees charged to banks.

The Fed -- which is independent of the White House -- will have discretion over whether to implement the recommendations. Biden has already called for Congress to pass legislation allowing regulators to claw back executive bonuses and stock sale proceeds from Silicon Valley's senior executives -- a measure lawmakers appeared open to during the hearing Tuesday.

But Biden is not expected to call for Congress to repeal the 2018 banking law that rolled back many regulations under the Dodd-Frank Act. The 2018 law mandated the Fed to repeal regulations for banks under $100 billion, while giving the Fed discretion over how to handle regulation for banks with between $100 billion and $250 billion in assets. In 2019 the Fed did loosen restrictions on those banks.

Information for this article was contributed by Alex Thomas of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.