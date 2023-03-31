3 dead, 3 injured in Bentonville crash

Three people were killed and three more hurt in a wreck in Bentonville on Thursday afternoon, according to a preliminary fatality report from police in that city.

Sammy Tucker, 63, Lisa Tucker, 61, and Norma Castleberry, 85, all of Fordyce, were killed around 3:51 p.m. when a southbound 2015 Chevrolet Suburban veered into the northbound inside lane of North Walton Boulevard, near Oakwood Avenue, striking the 2016 Chrysler Town & Country the three were in, according to the report.

A third vehicle, a 2005 Ford Escape, was behind the Chrysler and could not stop in time to avoid rear-ending the vehicle, the report says.

An unnamed minor who was a passenger in the Chrysler was hurt in the crash, as were the drivers of the Chevrolet and the Ford, who are minors and were not named. The injured were taken to Mercy Hospital in Rogers for treatment.

An officer investigating the collision reported that the weather was clear and road conditions were good at the time.