A.O. Scott: Another man done gone

"There's something that happens when you see a movie, when you go to a movie, and you walk out of the darkness from what is always a twilight world in the movie theater, and you walk out, and the world just looks a little bit strange. It looks uncanny."

-- A.O. Scott,

on the New York Times' podcast The Daily

A.O. "Tony" Scott, the co-chief film critic of the New York Times, recently announced he was giving up reviewing movies to go back to writing book reviews.

Movie fans might find this hard to understand. Watching movies and writing about them is nobody's idea of a grueling job, and Scott was doing that from the seat of privilege that is The New York Times. He probably never had to beg a publicist for a link to a film's online press kit. Most of the films he watched he watched in private screening rooms; he had all the access he wanted.

Michael Barbaro, host of The New York Times news podcast, The Daily, had Scott on last week, and compared what Scott was doing to "abdicating the papacy of culture."

"It doesn't make any sense," Barbaro said.

But I understand it. Unlike Scott, I have not voluntarily given up writing movie reviews but I write a lot fewer than I used to. My problem, being based in Little Rock, is mostly one of access. While 15 or 20 years ago, studios would have advance screenings every week or so, now we get just a handful a year, and these are usually late in the year, for movies that are being promoted as potential award-winners.

You would think that the internet would make it simple for critics to see movies, but piracy concerns prevent studios from providing screener links for most major releases. Whether this is a legitimate concern or not I can't say -- I do know that if you're determined to do so, you can download most popular movies within a few days of their release on torrent sites. But these films are generally leaked by studio personnel or the product of surreptitious filming inside a theater; I don't know of an instance where a legitimate film critic has been accused of pirating a movie.

And while online screeners of independent releases are often made available, watching a movie on a laptop or an iPad or even on your big screen TV is qualitatively not the same experience as watching a film in a theater. I don't mind reviewing movies this way, but I'm always conscious of the difference.

And maybe 20% of the time the link simply won't work or the critic (me) can't figure out how to watch it. Plus I get far more opportunities to screen films that will never open here than I could possibly watch.

Also, from week to week, it's not that easy to determine exactly what movies are opening in Arkansas. In the old days, movie theaters bought ads. It was easy to know. Now, we're pretty much left to our own devices to figure out what's opening in theaters (Matt Smith, who owns and operates the Riverdale cinema as well as several others around the state, does email us a list of movies he's opening every week). Then we have to figure out who is distributing them and who is publicizing them and where we can obtain a screening link and some hi-res photos to accompany our review.

I spend far too much of my time trying to navigate a Byzantine system of publicity contacts and studio websites that require two-factor authentication before they'll allow you to download a photo of Keanu Reeves. For reasons that remain obscure to me, I still can't get into the Warner Bros. media site that I've been using for years.

When I was writing a lot of reviews -- and there were years when I'd write 150 or so -- it was easy. I saw the movie, I wrote about the movie.

Which, I assume, was exactly what Scott did. I don't imagine he has to mess with epk.tv very often. The New York Times has staff for that.

But he has been reviewing films since 2000, and a lot has changed. I don't have trouble coming up with a a year-end Top 10 list, but I do think that movies in general (and especially American movies) have become more overt and more generic and more franchise-driven.

It makes sense. Hollywood is a factory town and the bottom line is what's important. A screenwriter friend tells me that there's essentially no chance for a genuinely original screenplay to get green-lit in this environment.

"The first question that gets asked is always 'What's the I.P. (intellectual property)?" he says, meaning that they always want to know what the script is based on, whether that's a true story or a novel or a comic book. While there remain a few singularly powerful filmmakers who can basically make what they want, no one wants to make the movie you dreamed up in your head from scratch.

(Even something as presumably outré as "Everything Everywhere All at Once" was prefigured by "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." It's positively conventional compared to Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's 2016's "Swiss Army Man.")

The movies are now Marvel, DC and Pixar -- most of them come with numbers in the title. It's different from the movies that Scott and I grew up with -- and, while there are wonderful films and filmmakers out there and while the movies still somehow retain a cultural relevancy beyond the actual number of people who watch them, they've become a different sort of beast. They are bigger and safer and, for a lot of us, duller than they've ever been.

They have been, Scott observes, "critic-proofed."

"I mean, there are lots of movies out there," Scott told Barbera. "There are a lot of people writing about movies. There are many of them writing wonderful and insightful things. So I'm not here to proclaim the death of cinema or the death of criticism.

"But I have found that the way that I've practiced it has gotten harder to do. And also, the feeling of disconnection between the critic and the audience feels much stronger And the gulf feels much wider ... .

"[T]here are a lot of people in the movie industry who care about movies in the same way that I care about them, who are in it not for fans or for money but for some belief in the power of the art form and in its future.

"So you know -- and I've thought of myself as, basically, an ally for those people, which isn't to say that I always like their movies or always give them good reviews or are always kind to them in print, but just that we believe in the same things, that we have some of the same values ... .

"It's not just that they see my leaving as an alarming sign but as, maybe, evidence or confirmation of something that they already suspect. And I haven't lost faith in movies. I still love movies. I will still go to movies. But I do -- I do worry still and going forward. And I worry about my fellow critics. And I worry about the state of the art form that we all care so much about."

I worry about the movies too, and the truth is I don't miss writing about the obligatory box office gorillas that stomp through town every weekend. I'm kind of glad I'm in a position where I don't have to do that, even though I complain a lot about having to do the stuff I do have to.

But I can find things to write about. But I still miss the movies. And I will miss reading A.O. Scott on them.

